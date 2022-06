epa10043601 US President Joe Biden addresses a press conference on the last day of the NATO Summit at the IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 30 June 2022. Heads of State and Government from NATO's member countries and key partners were gathering in Madrid to discuss important issues facing the Alliance and endorse NATO's new Strategic Concept, the Organization said. Spain hosted the 2022 NATO Summit coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO