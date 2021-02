BANGKOK, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 01: A demonstrator holds a picture of Aung San Suu Kyi and General Aung San during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand on February 01, 2021. Burmese demonstrators gathered in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on the day Myanmar's military detained State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a state of emergency while seizing the power in the country for a year after losing the election against the National League for Democracy (NLD). Guillaume Payen / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM