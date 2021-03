epa07414542 Leader of the Estonian Reform Party, Kaja Kallas attends a press conference in Tallinn, Estonia, 05 March 2019. The center-right Reform Party won the parliamentary election on 03 March with 29.4 percent of the vote, setting up its leader Kaja Kallas to become the country's first ever female prime minister as long as negotiations with other parties will create a government coalition. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA