epa10102965 Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni that left the port of Odesa with the first grain shipment for export, arrived off Kilyos district near the Black Sea of Istanbul, Turkey, 02 August 2022. The Razoni carries over 26,000 tons of corn and is bound for Tripoli, Lebanon with a stopover in Istanbul for inspection. It is the first ship exporting Ukrainian grain since a safe passage deal was signed between Ukraine and Russia on 22 July in Istanbul. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN