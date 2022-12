epa10277494 Ukrainian police crime prosecutors prepare for exhumation work on the cemetery in Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 31 October 2022. The local police, explosives experts and forensic experts, on 31 October, met with witnesses who showed them where three locals were allegedly shot by Russian forces in March 2022, they examined a burned car witnesses mentioned is where the shooting had occured and removed the coffin with the remains of the victims to investigate further. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGIY KOZLOV