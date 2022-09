03.09.2022 Singer Alla Pugacheva arrives at the House of Unions for a memorial service for Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, in Moscow, Russia. Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital.,Image: 719059743, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no