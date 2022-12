Lider PNL reacționează la plângerile românilor din Ucraina că noua lege a minorităților adoptată de Kiev nu le dă drepturile înapoi: În aprilie, Zelenski ne-a promis altceva!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a working session in Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv, on June 16, 2022. - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. It is the first time that the leaders of the three European Union countries have visited Kyiv since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine. They are due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a time when Kyiv is pushing for membership of the EU. Photo by Ludovic MARIN/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM