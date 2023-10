(FILES) French dentist Lionel Guedj, accused of fraud and dental mutilation, arrives at the courthouse on the first day of his trial in Marseille, Southern France, on February 28, 2022. The eight-year prison sentence handed down by the lower court to Lionel Guedj, a dentist from Marseille prosecuted for mutilating some 400 patients from the city's working-class neighborhoods, was confirmed on October 20, 2023 by the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal.,Image: 815179091, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no