16 February 2021, Palestinian Territories, Khan Yunis: A health worker holds bags with the swabs samples which were collected from people for the coronavirus (Covid-19) test in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Keela, said Yesterday, Monday, that Israel has prevented the entry of 2000 doses of anti-Coronavirus vaccines that the ministry has run into Gaza Strip. Photo: Ashraf Amra/APA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa