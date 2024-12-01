Alte cauze sunt: avarii în zonele respective, manevre de echilibrare hidraulică a rețelei primare, modul termic inundat din cauza avariei APANOVA, iar problemele se vor rezolva fie în această seară, la ora 23.30, fie pe 9 decembrie, ora 23.30, pentru alte zone, informează Termoenergetica.

Lista celor 3.000 de blocuri din București care nu au apa caldă și căldură, de Ziua Națională a României:

Sector 1

Punct termic: Spitalul Elias – 1 blocuri/imobile

  • Bd. Mărăşti –
    Punct termic: 12 Gostat – 3 blocuri/imobile
  • Soș. Ştefan cel Mare – bl.13
  • Cal. Dorobanţilor – bl. 13
  • Bd. Iancu de Hunedoara – bl. 12A, 12B
    Punct termic: Miciurin – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Bd. Mareşal Alexandru Averescu – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
    Punct termic: 2 Aviatiei – 32 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Cpt. Alexandru Şerbănescu – bl. G6, 6A, 7E, 7F, 7, 7I, 7K,7M
  • Str. Avionului – bl. 5C, 5E, 5E PRIM, 6B, 6C, 6D
  • Str. Aviaţiei – bl. 4C, 5D, 5G, 4D, 5F,7D, 5A
  • Şos. Pipera – bl. 4A, 4B, 5B
  • Str. Aripilor – bl. 6E,6F
  • Str. Borşa – bl. 5F, 4F, 4G, 4E, 7G, ARMONIA, 7B, 7A, 7H
    Punct termic: 5 Aviației – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Cpt. Alexandru Şerbănescu – bl. 17A, 17B, 18A, 19A, 19B, 19F, 19G
  • Str. Siriului – bl. 17C, 17D, 18B, 19D, 19E
    Punct termic: 3 Aviației – 27 de blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Căpâlna – bl. 15M, 14D+14E, 15B, 15J, 15K, 15A, 15L, 16H, 16I
  • Str. Cpt. Alexandru Şerbănescu – bl. 14B, SERBĂNESCU 12-14, 14C, 16A, 16C
  • Str. Avionului – bl. 16J, 15H, 15D, 15F, 15E
  • Str. Aripilor – bl. 15C, STAR
  • Str. Siriului – bl. 16J, 16F, 16E
  • Str. Prometeu – bl. 14F, 16G, 16D
    Punct termic: 6 Aviației – 20 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Nicolae G. Caramfil – bl. 21H, 21B, 21A, 21C, 22 B
  • Str. G-ral Ştefan Burileanu – bl. 20A, 20C, 20B, 21E
  • Str. Cpt. Alexandru Şerbănescu – bl. 20-I, 20J, 22H, 20E, 20D
  • Str. Smaranda Brăescu – bl. 20H, 20F, 21 I, 21G, 22D, 21F
Cum se fraudau alegerile parlamentare acum o sută de ani prin metoda suveica: „Cu ajutorul unui singur buletin sustras se pot falsifica sute de voturi”
Recomandări
Cum se fraudau alegerile parlamentare acum o sută de ani prin metoda suveica: „Cu ajutorul unui singur buletin sustras se pot falsifica sute de voturi”

Sector 2

  • Str. Medic Constantin Zlătescu –
  • Şos. Mihai Bravu – bl. D25, D26 sc. A, D27 sc. A, B, D28, D27B
  • Str. Ilarie Chendi – imob. nr. 44
  • Aleea Lunguleţu – bl. V1, V2, D14, V3 sc. B
    Punct termic: 1 Colentina – Socului – 20 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Doamna Ghica – bl.15
  • Str. Stolnicul Vasile – bl. 28, 33, 27, 30, 18, 17Bis, 29Bis
  • Str. Popa Nicolae – bl. 24, 23, 21, 22, 31, 32, 25
  • Str. Răuşeni – bl. 26, 16, 17, 29, 31
    Punct termic: 2 Colentina Socului – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Aleea Bistricioara – bl. 49, 43, 48, 45, 44
  • Str. Stolnicul Vasile – bl. 42, Inspectoratul general pt. emigrări (bl. 13)
    Punct termic: Chiristigii – 6 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Chiristigii – bl. P36A, P36B, P36, P36C
  • Şos. Mihai Bravu – bl. P38, P37-P37A
    Punct termic: 202 Mihai Bravu – 13 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Mieilor – bl. 223, 224
  • Str. Matei Voievod – bl. 231
  • Şos. Mihai Bravu – bl. 228, 220, 221, 229, 213, 222, 211, 212, 230
  • Str. Orzari – bl. 210
    Punct termic: 1 Dimitrov – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Bd. Ferdinand I – bl. O11, O10, O13, O12, O14, imob. nr. 118
  • Str. Avrig – bl. O18, O20, O15, O16, O19, O17
    Punct termic: 3 Petricani – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Doamna Ghica – bl. 2, 3, 3A SC.A
  • Str Ion Berindei – bl. 1 SC. A, B, C; 1 SC. D
  • Str. Luntrei – bl. 7, 8A, 8B, 10
  • Str. Lăptari Tei – bl. 4; 3A SC. B
  • Str. Ripiceni – bl. 11, 12, 6, 9, 5
    Punct termic: A4 Basarabia – Parțial – 1 blocuri/imobile
  • Bd. Basarabia – bl. E2
    Punct termic: Spitalul Clinic Colentina – 1 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Ştefan cel Mare – 1
    Punct termic: SIAC-TIMB – 1 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Luigi Galvani –
    Punct termic: RATB-URAC – 1 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Dr. Calistrat Grozovici –
    Punct termic: 1 Colentina – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Str .Maşina de Pâine – bl. 2, T111, 1
  • Str. Vaporul lui Assan – bl. 4
  • Str. Irimicului – bl. 1, 2, 3
    Punct termic: Județului – 6 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Judeţului – bl. 18, 19, 20, 17, 20 NOU
  • Bd. Lacul Tei – bl. 19NOU
    Punct termic: P10 Foișor – 1 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Oborul Nou – P10
    Punct termic: 1 Cheile Zănoagei – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Cristea Mateescu – bl. T4A, T6A, T4B
  • Str. Petre Antonescu – bl. T3A, T3B, T3C
  • Str. Grigore Ionescu – bl. T8A, T7A , T7B, T7C, T6B
  • Str. Brebu – bl. T9B, T9A, T10, T11, T5
  • Str. Oteşani – bl. T1, T2, T8B
    Punct termic: 1 Teiul Doamnei – 27 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Nada Florilor – bl. 14, 13, 5
  • Str. Petre Antonescu – bl. 11, 12, 23, 24, 26, 25
  • Str. Braşoveni – bl. 15, 17, 19, 16, 18, 20, 7, 4, 3
  • Str. Lăptari Tei – bl. 6
  • Str. Teiul Doamnei – bl. 8, 9, 10, 21, 22, 1, 2
    Punct termic: 3 Cheile Zănoagei – 8 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Berechet – bl. T31A
  • Str. Inginerilor Tei – bl. T31B, T30C, T30B, T30A
  • Bd. Ghica Tei – bl. T32, T33,
  • Str. Oteşani – Camin C7 (Bl.T29)
    Punct termic: 17-18 Petricani – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Doamna Ghica – bl. 1, 2, 3 ,4
  • Str. Lăptari Tei – bl. 26, 25
  • Bd. Lacul Tei – bl. 17-18
  • Str. Teiul Doamnei – bl. M14, 15, 16, 24, 23, 22, 21, 20
  • Int. Teiul Doamnei – bl. 19
    Punct termic: Luncșoara – 13 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Deda – bl. 48B
  • Şos. Ştefan cel Mare – bl. 46, 45 ,44, 43
  • Str. Viitorului – bl. 49
  • Str. Luncşoara – bl. 48A, 52, 54
  • Str. Făinari – bl. 50, 51, 53, 55
    Punct termic: 6 Doamna Ghica – 8 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Doamna Ghica – bl. 1, 2, 3, 3Bis, 4, 5, 6, 7
    Punct termic: Ramuri Tei – 13 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Vidin – bl. 59, 58 Bis, 54, 57, 58, 55, 53, 56
  • Str. Gheorghe Ţiţeica – bl. 54Bis, 52Bis, 56BIS
  • Str. Zambilelor – bl. 62; TEI
    Punct termic: 13 Lacul Tei – 11 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Grigore C. Moisil – bl. 13B, 7B, 7
  • Bd. Lacul Tei – bl. 14, 15A, 18, 16, 17, 13A, imob. nr. 89-91, 77
  • Str. Opanez – bl. 15B
    Punct termic: 2 Teiul Doamnei – 18 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Alexandru cel Bun – bl. 35, 42
  • Str. Cristea Mateescu – bl. 35, 34
  • Str. Petre Antonescu – bl. 28; 29
  • Str. Grigore Ionescu – bl. 43; 44
  • Bd. Ghica Tei – bl. 41, 40
  • Str. Teiul Doamnei – bl. 33, 32, 31, 39, 38, 37, 36, 27
  • Str. Sânzieni – bl. 30
    Punct termic: 7 Doamna Ghica – 3 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Sinaia – bl. 16 sc. A-B
  • Str. Pâncota – bl. 14, 16 sc. 3-4-5; 15
    Punct termic: Galvani Tei – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Johannes K. Kepler – bl. K/4/1; 2
  • Bd. Lacul Tei – bl. 7, 8, 5, 6
  • Str. Păstorului – bl. 4, 3, 4Bis
LIVE TEXT Alegeri parlamentare 2024 în România. Traian Băsescu îndeamnă românii să voteze, dar nu „d-ăștia care vor să întoarcă România cu o sută de ani înapoi”
Recomandări
LIVE TEXT Alegeri parlamentare 2024 în România. Traian Băsescu îndeamnă românii să voteze, dar nu „d-ăștia care vor să întoarcă România cu o sută de ani înapoi”

Sector 3

Punct termic: SC.4C3/2 – Module Termice – Parțial – 1 blocuri/imobile

  • Str. Liviu Rebreanu – M9
    Punct termic: SC. 4C3/2 – Module Termice – Parțial – 3 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Liviu Rebreanu – M10
  • Aleea Barajul Dunării – M35, Grădinița nr. 216
    Punct termic: 21 Foișor – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Vlaicu Vodă – bl. C8, C9
  • Str. Vlad Dracul – bl. B12, B13
  • Str. Vasile Cârlova – bl. A7, A7bis
  • Str. Emil Gârleanu – bl. A6, A4
  • Str. Lt. col. Dumitru Papazoglu – bl. B10, C6
  • Str. Anastasie Panu – bl. A12, A5, A16, B7
  • Str. Alexandru Moruzzi Voievod – bl. A11, A13, B6
    Punct termic: 3 Mărăşeşti – 10 blocuri/imobile
  • Str. Ştefan Octavian Iosif – bl. M51, M54
  • Str. Panait Cerna – bl. M53, M52
  • Str. Nerva Traian – bl. M37, M36, M39, M55, M38
  • Bd. Octavian Goga – bl. M42, M61
  • Str Alexandru Vlahuţă – bl. M49, M50
    Punct termic: 3 Unităţii – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Traian Popovici – bl. B7, B11, B10
  • Şos Mihai Bravu – bl. B13, B13A, B13D, B13B, B13C
  • Str Lt. Aurel Botea – bl. B5A, B5, B5D, B5B, B5C, B6, B6A, B6B, B8, B9
    Punct termic: 1 Mărăşeşti – 20 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nerva Traian – bl M64
  • Bld Octavian Goga – bl. M61, V53C, M62, M63
  • Str Emil Gârleanu – bl. V52C, V53D, A1, F
  • Str Foişorului – bl. F1C, F2C, F3C, D, E
  • Str Anastasie Panu – bl. A1, A2, A3
    Punct termic: 5 Călăraşi – 5 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Matei Basarab – 64
  • Cal Călăraşi – 59, 60, 61, 58
    Punct termic: J2 Unirii – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Bld Unirii – bl. J1, J3B, J4, J2, J3A
  • Pţa Alba Iulia – bl. I6, I7
    Punct termic: 2 Nicolae Pascu – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Lăcrămioarei – bl. 1-2, 6, 18, 19, 3-4, 16, 15, 17, 20, 14
  • Str Fizicienilor – bl. 12-13, 11, 9-10
    Punct termic: 4 Mărăşeşti – 11 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Dimitrie Anghel – bl. M59
  • Str Panait Cerna – bl. M43, M57, M56, M58, M28
  • Str Nerva Traian – Grădinița nr. 81
  • Bld Octavian Goga – bl. M60I, M24, M26, M25, M23
    Punct termic: S6 – 10 blocuri/imobile
  • Bld Decebal – bl. S11, S9, S10, S7, S4, H3, S6, S5, S7, S8
Renumărarea voturilor de la alegerile prezidențiale, aproape de final. Ce spune șeful AEP despre ordinea candidaților
Recomandări
Renumărarea voturilor de la alegerile prezidențiale, aproape de final. Ce spune șeful AEP despre ordinea candidaților

Sector 4

Punct termic: Curcani – 32 blocuri/imobile

  • Str Semenic – bl. 20
  • Str Huedin – bl. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 11, III/21A
  • Str Izvorul Oltului – bl. 4, 21, 22, III/25
  • Str Lamoteşti – bl. 4, 5, 10, 11A, 11B, 12, 13, 14, 15, 62, III/21B
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 8, 9, 18, 19
  • Ale Crevedia – bl. 16, 17
  • Str Cetatea Veche – bl. III/4, III/5A, III/5B
    Punct termic: 2 Oltenitei – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mărţişor – Scoala Gimnaziala Martisor
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5
    Punct termic: 6 Berceni Oltenita – 27 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 139, 140, 141, 144, 148
  • Str Sg. Ion Iriceanu – bl. 152, 153, 154,155, 156
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 148Bis, 149, 151
  • Str Panselelor – bl. 142, 145, 146, 150, 169, 173, Parohia Sf. Nicolae
  • Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 143, 170, 171, 172
  • Str Călţunaşi – bl. 147, 174, 175
    Punct termic: 2 Serban Voda – 5 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mitropolitul Dosoftei – Imobil nr.6
  • Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 13, 14, 15, Imobil nr.168
    Punct termic: 7 Berceni Oltenita – 26 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 126, 136
  • Ale Sg maj Emil Holuţ – bl. 161, 162
  • Str Sg. Ion Iriceanu – bl. 131, 132, 157, 158, 160
  • Str Panselelor – bl. 133, 134, 134Bis, 135, 163, 164, 165
  • Str Şoldanului – bl. 137, 159, 166, 167, 168
  • Str Cap. Constantin Vasilescu – bl. 138
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 127, 128, 129, 130
    Punct termic: 4 Vifornita – 20 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Straja – bl. 69
  • Str Straja – bl. 62, 62Bis, 63
  • Str Argeşelu – bl. A4, A7
  • Drm Găzarului – bl. A1, A2, A3, 133, 136, 138
  • Ale Reşiţa A – bl. A6
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. A5
  • Str Izvorul Rece – bl. A8
  • Ale Dolina – bl. 64, 68, 70, 134, 137
    Punct termic: 2 Zona V – 22 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Huedin – bl. A12
  • Ale Ţebea – bl. 101, 102. 103, D10, D11A, D12, D13
  • Str Izvorul Trotuşului – bl. D14, D15, D24
  • Str Izvorul Rece – bl. S14 A+B
  • Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. A11, D9, D22
  • Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. A1, A2, A3, D1
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. M1/1, M2/3, M2/4
    Punct termic: 1 Oltenita Placare – 4 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 4, 5, 6
  • Str Păduroiu – B24
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – U.M.0221
    Punct termic: 5 Berceni Oltenița – 25 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Sg. maj. Victor Popescu – bl. 91, 92
  • Str Sg. maj. Dumitru Samoilă – bl. 93, 95, 96, 105
  • Str Măriuca – bl. 109, 110, 116
  • Str Frumuşani – bl. 94, 99, 100, 101, 115
  • Str Şoldanului – bl. 97, 111, 112, 113, 114
  • Str Cap. Gheorghe Ion – bl. 102, 103
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 104, 106, 107, 108
    Punct termic: 4 Oltenita Placare – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Alunişului – bl. 12C
  • Str Împăratul Traian – bl. B1A, B12
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 12A, 12B, B1, B2
    Punct termic: Huedin – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Straja – bl. 52
  • Str Moldoveni – bl. B15, B21
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. 48, B5
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. 49, 50, 51, Biserica Sf. Daniel
  • Str Huedin – bl. A26, 34, M1/2
  • Ale Huedin – bl. 2, 3, 4, 5
  • Str Uioara – bl. 33
    Punct termic: 2 Stoian Militaru – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stoian Militaru – bl. 17, 18
  • Str Padeşu – bl. 4, 5, 9, 10, 14, 15
  • Str Pictor Ştefan Dimitrescu – bl. 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
  • Str Laloşu – bl. 6
    Punct termic: 5 Oltenita – 10 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mărţişor – Imobil nr.1
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, G6, G7 Turn
  • Str Prinosului – Imobil nr.2
    Punct termic: 1 Serban Voda – 4 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Simion – Imobil nr. 42
  • Str G-ral Candiano Popescu – bl. 2
  • Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 1, 2, 2B
    Punct termic: 1 Oltenita Nord – 23 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Sold. Nicolae Barbu – bl. 12, 13, 15, 16
  • Str Sold. Florea Ionescu – bl. 1, 2, 3
  • Str Lunca Bârzeşti – bl. 11, 14, 17, 21
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30
  • Str Cercetătorilor – bl. 18, 19, 20, 24, 26, 29
    Punct termic: 4 Lanariei – 10 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Avalanşei – bl. 1, 2, 3
  • Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 2, 3, 3TR1, 4, 5, 5A
  • Str Cuza Vodă – bl. 1A
    Punct termic: 1 Berceni Oltenita – 27 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 6, 7, 8, 13, 13bis, 23, 24
  • Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 26
  • Str Parincea – bl. 5, 14, 15
  • Str Voila – bl. 18, 19, 21, 22, Școala nr.113
  • Str Ciochina – bl. 10, 11, 12, 20, 25
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 16, 17
    Punct termic: Norilor – 4 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Maria Tănase – bl. 28, 29
  • Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 30, 30A
    Punct termic: 4 Zona I – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Slt. p.m. Dragoş Mladinovici – bl. R11, R15, R16, R17
  • Str Străduinţei – bl. A197
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. A18, I5
    Punct termic: 6 Vifornita – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. 1, 2A, 2B,
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. 86, 87
  • Str Tătuleşti – bl. 18, 20, 82, 83, 84, 85
  • Ale Călineşti – bl. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 81
    Punct termic: 6 Zona I – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Someşul Cald – bl. D10, PE5
  • Ale Râul Sadului – bl. PE4
  • Str Aliorului – bl. A6, A7, A8, A9, A10, S2
  • Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. A17, S2
  • Ale Ciceu – bl. A113, I66
    Punct termic: 11 Giurgiu – 3 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. 5, 11
  • Str Petre Ţuţea – Scoala nr.109
    Punct termic: Luica – 29 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Luica – bl. M1, M2, M3, M4, M4Bis, M5, M6, IV/1A
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. M1, P4
  • Str Uioara – bl. IV/1B, IV/1C, IV/1 sc.A; M2
  • Str Ucea – bl. P3, P4, P7, P8, P9, P10, P11, P12, IV/2
  • Str Coştila – bl. P1, P2, P5, P6, P9
    Punct termic: 1 Stoian Militaru – 6 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Padeşu – bl. 1
  • Str Pictor Ştefan Dimitrescu – bl. 2, 19
  • Str Şura Mare – bl. 1A, 1B
  • Str Cornetului – bl. 20
    Punct termic: 4 Berceni Oltenita – 41 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 65Bis, 66
  • Str Sg. maj. Dumitru Samoilă – bl. 69, 77, 88, 117, 124B, 125
  • Str Măriuca – bl. 120, 121, 122
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 83, 86, 87, 123
  • Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 63Bis, 65, 68, 70, 72, 76, 118, 119
  • Str Govora – bl. 66, 74, 78, 79, 80, 84, 89, 90
  • Str Frumuşani – bl. 63, 67
  • Str Tulnici – bl. 64, 71, 82
  • Str Cap. Gheorghe Ion – bl. 66, 73, 75, 81, 85
    Punct termic: 2 Lanariei – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Maria Tănase – bl. 13
  • Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 11, 12
  • Str Viorele – bl. 15, 17, 18, 20A, 20B, 22, 37, Scoala nr. 97
  • Cal Văcăreşti – bl. 23, 24
  • Ale Borcea – bl. 14, 16
    Punct termic: Dealul Cernei – 13 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Uioara – bl. 12Bis, 35, 36, 46
  • Ale Cetatea Veche – bl. 2Bis, 3Bis, 5, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 47
    Punct termic: Sincai – 8 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mocăncuţei – Imobil nr.12
  • Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 2, 4
  • Str Tineretului – bl 5,Z1
  • Str Trestiana – bl. 3
  • Str Constantin Rădulescu-Motru – bl. 1, 35
  • Str Cuza Vodă – bl. 37A
    Punct termic: 3 Zona V – 16 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. D17
  • Str Huedin – bl. A13, D18, D19, D20
  • Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. 10, A4
  • Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. A5, A6, A7, A8, A14, A15, A16, D16, D21
    Punct termic: 2 Oltenita Nord – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stolnici – bl. 43, 44, 45, 46
  • Str Săvineşti – bl. 37, 38A, 38B, 39, 40
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 31, 33
  • Str Vegetaţiei – bl. 32
  • Str Cercetătorilor – bl. 35, 48
    Punct termic: Uioara – 31 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Semenic – bl. 23, 24
  • Str Luica – bl. 59, 60, 61, III/6, III/7
  • Ale Gorneşti – bl. 55, 56
  • Ale Uioara – bl. 4Bis, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 58
  • Ale Izvorul Oltului – bl. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 33, 62Bis
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 30, 34-35
    Punct termic: 2 Berceni Oltenita – 26 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stânjeneilor – bl. 29, 30, 50, 54, 57, 62; Școala nr.133
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 48, 53, 57, 58
  • Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 31, 51, 55, 61
  • Str Gârniţei – bl. 49, 50, 52, 56
  • Str Voila – bl. 32, 33, 59, 60
  • Str Tulnici – bl.45, 46, 47
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 27, 28
    Punct termic: 17 Dolhasca – 11 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Sg. Gheorghe Tache – bl. 17
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 1, 2, 3, 13, 14, 16, Parohie
  • Str Huşi – bl. PA1, PA2
  • Str Dolhasca – Vila Serban
    Punct termic: 3 Berceni Oltenița – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stânjeneilor – bl. 34
  • Str Gârniţei – bl. 35Bis, 36, 42
  • Str Frumuşani – bl. 37, 41, 43
  • Str Tulnici – bl. 40, 44
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 35, 38, 39
    Punct termic: Almașul Mare – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Moldoveni – bl. B19, B20
  • Str Almaşu Mic – bl. B6, B7, B8, B10, B11, B12, B17, B18, Gradinita nr.62
  • Str Almaşu Mare – bl. B2, B9, B16
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. B1, B3, B4, B13, B14
    Punct termic: 2 Vifornita – 26 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Straja – bl. 30, 31, 32, 40, 65, 66
  • Str Spiniş – bl. 52, 53, 54
  • Str Moldoveni – bl. 55, 59, 60, 61
  • Str Almaşu Mare – bl. 51, 56, 57, 58
  • Str Argeşelu – bl. 33, 34, 35, 37, 39, 67
  • Drm Găzarului – bl. 29
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. 36, 38
    Punct termic: 1 Zona IV – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. A9, A10
  • Ale Reşiţa D – A1, A3, A4, A5, A7, A8
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. A2, A6
  • Str Uioara – bl. A11, A12, A13, A14
    Punct termic: Pieptanari – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Constantin Mănescu – bl. 6, 7, 8, Comunitatea Musulmană
  • Bld Pieptănari – bl. 5
  • Str Dârste – Imobil nr.3
  • Şos Viilor – bl. 4AB
  • Str Dumitru P. Botez – bl. Plomba 12
  • Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 2, 3A, 3B, 11
  • Str Pandele Roşca – Scoala Gimnaziala Princepesa Margareta
  • Str Nicolae Galea – bl. 10
  • Str Scarlat Otulescu – bl. 9
    Punct termic: 1 Zona V – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. A18, A19
  • Str Izvorul Rece – bl. A10
  • Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. A9 ,D5, D6, D7, D23
  • Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. D3, D4
  • Str Trotuşului – bl. A17, D8
    Punct termic: 5 Metalurgiei – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. R7, II/32, II/34, II/33, R8, R9, R15
    Punct termic: 12 Giurgiu – 2 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. 12, 13
    Punct termic: Curcani – 32 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Semenic – bl. 20
  • Str Huedin – bl. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 11, III/21A
  • Str Izvorul Oltului – bl. 4, 21, 22, III/25
  • Str Lamoteşti – bl. 4, 5, 10, 11A, 11B, 12, 13, 14, 15, 62, III/21B
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 8, 9, 18, 19
  • Ale Crevedia – bl. 16, 17
  • Str Cetatea Veche – bl. III/4, III/5A, III/5B
    Punct termic: Propriu 1 – 2 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 52, 53
    Punct termic: Moldovita – 8 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Moldoviţa – bl. 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15
    Punct termic: 2 Oltenitei – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mărţişor – Scoala Gimnaziala Martisor
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5
    Punct termic: Tudor Gociu – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Orăştie – bl. 2A, L4, M2
  • Str Anghel Moldoveanu – bl. A1
  • Str Perşani – bl. L2
  • Str Ilie Oprea – bl. L1, L3
  • Str Tudor Gociu – bl. 1, B, C, C1, C2, C3, C4, L2, L4, AGIP
    Punct termic: Metalurgiei – 5 blocuri/imobile
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. OD1, 2B, 2A, M1, OD2
    Punct termic: 6 Berceni Oltenita – 27 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 139, 140, 141, 144, 148
  • Str Sg. Ion Iriceanu – bl. 152, 153, 154,155, 156
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 148Bis, 149, 151
  • Str Panselelor – bl. 142, 145, 146, 150, 169, 173, Parohia Sf. Nicolae
  • Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 143, 170, 171, 172
  • Str Călţunaşi – bl. 147, 174, 175
    Punct termic: 4 Nitu Vasile – 16 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Secuilor – bl. 24, 35, N24, N25
  • Str Secuilor – bl. 34, 23
  • Str Sg. Niţu Vasile – bl. 36
  • Ale Mirea Mioara Luiza – bl. N7, N20, N22, N23, 20V, 33
  • Ale Donea Diana Alexandra – bl. 19
  • Ale Cricovul Dulce – bl. N21, 19V
    Punct termic: 1 Bis Zona I – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Slt. p.m. Dragoş Mladinovici – bl. I15
  • Ale Terasei – bl. R12A, R12B
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. I2A, I2B, I2C, I1, I4, M1, M2, M5, M6, M7, M8, R13A, R13B, R14, Scoala nr.194, Gradinita nr.29
  • Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. R1, R18,U1
    Punct termic: 2 Nitu Vasile – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Sg. Niţu Vasile – bl. 10, 11V, 25, 26
  • Str Rezonanţei – bl. 7, 8, 12V, 13V, 14V, N26
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 27, 28
  • Ale Cricovul Sărat – bl. 11, 12, 13, 14, N27
    Punct termic: Urziceni – 37 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Slătioara – bl. 4, 12, 13, 15, 16, C1, C2, C3, C8, C10, C11
  • Str Luica – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 106
  • Str Răzăchiei – bl. 11
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. 8, 9, 10, 42, 42A, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47
  • Str Urziceni – bl. 14, 17. 41, C9
  • Ale Călineşti – bl. C4, C5, C6, C7, C12
    Punct termic: 2 Serban Voda – 5 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mitropolitul Dosoftei – Imobil nr.6
  • Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 13, 14, 15, Imobil nr.168
    Punct termic: 7 Berceni Oltenita – 26 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 126, 136
  • Ale Sg maj Emil Holuţ – bl. 161, 162
  • Str Sg. Ion Iriceanu – bl. 131, 132, 157, 158, 160
  • Str Panselelor – bl. 133, 134, 134Bis, 135, 163, 164, 165
  • Str Şoldanului – bl. 137, 159, 166, 167, 168
  • Str Cap. Constantin Vasilescu – bl. 138
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 127, 128, 129, 130
    Punct termic: 4 Vifornita – 20 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Straja – bl. 69
  • Str Straja – bl. 62, 62Bis, 63
  • Str Argeşelu – bl. A4, A7
  • Drm Găzarului – bl. A1, A2, A3, 133, 136, 138
  • Ale Reşiţa A – bl. A6
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. A5
  • Str Izvorul Rece – bl. A8
  • Ale Dolina – bl. 64, 68, 70, 134, 137
    Punct termic: 2 Zona V – 22 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Huedin – bl. A12
  • Ale Ţebea – bl. 101, 102. 103, D10, D11A, D12, D13
  • Str Izvorul Trotuşului – bl. D14, D15, D24
  • Str Izvorul Rece – bl. S14 A+B
  • Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. A11, D9, D22
  • Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. A1, A2, A3, D1
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. M1/1, M2/3, M2/4
    Punct termic: 1 Oltenita Placare – 4 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 4, 5, 6
  • Str Păduroiu – B24
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – U.M.0221
    Punct termic: Livada Noua – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Alunişului – bl. 1
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. 4, 9, 9T, G, N, O
  • Str Ghimpaţi – bl. 3, 2, 1T, 2T, 3T, 8T
  • Int Târgu Frumos – bl. 5, 6, 7, 4T
    Punct termic: 5 Berceni Oltenița – 25 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Sg. maj. Victor Popescu – bl. 91, 92
  • Str Sg. maj. Dumitru Samoilă – bl. 93, 95, 96, 105
  • Str Măriuca – bl. 109, 110, 116
  • Str Frumuşani – bl. 94, 99, 100, 101, 115
  • Str Şoldanului – bl. 97, 111, 112, 113, 114
  • Str Cap. Gheorghe Ion – bl. 102, 103
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 104, 106, 107, 108
    Punct termic: 4 Oltenita Placare – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Alunişului – bl. 12C
  • Str Împăratul Traian – bl. B1A, B12
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 12A, 12B, B1, B2
    Punct termic: Huedin – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Straja – bl. 52
  • Str Moldoveni – bl. B15, B21
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. 48, B5
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. 49, 50, 51, Biserica Sf. Daniel
  • Str Huedin – bl. A26, 34, M1/2
  • Ale Huedin – bl. 2, 3, 4, 5
  • Str Uioara – bl. 33
    Punct termic: 1 Nitu Vasile – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Secuilor – bl. 2, 3, 4, 5; Scoala Gimnaziala nr.96
  • Str Sg. Niţu Vasile – bl. 1, 1V, 2, 3V, 4V, 5V, 6V, 8V, 9V, Complex Comercial
  • Ale Mirea Mioara Luiza – bl. 6. 7, Biserica
  • Ale Cricovul Sărat – bl. 8, 9, 10
    Punct termic: 2 Stoian Militaru – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stoian Militaru – bl. 17, 18
  • Str Padeşu – bl. 4, 5, 9, 10, 14, 15
  • Str Pictor Ştefan Dimitrescu – bl. 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
  • Str Laloşu – bl. 6
    Punct termic: 19 Dolhasca – 4 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Secuilor – bl. 18, 19, 20, B47
    Punct termic: 2 Zona I – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Străduinţei – bl. R4, R20
  • Ale Niculiţel – bl. D4, E4, E5, E6, P1, P2
  • Str Aliorului – bl. D5, D6
  • Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. I11, R3, R21, U2
    Punct termic: 5 Oltenita – 10 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mărţişor – Imobil nr.1
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, G6, G7 Turn
  • Str Prinosului – Imobil nr.2
    Punct termic: 6 Zona II – 5 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Râul Mara – bl. M4, M5, Vila Antonescu
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. M6
  • Str Cimpoierilor – Sc British College,Vila Raduica
    Punct termic: 1 Serban Voda – 4 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Simion – Imobil nr. 42
  • Str G-ral Candiano Popescu – bl. 2
  • Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 1, 2, 2B
    Punct termic: Spinis – 26 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Spiniş – bl. 19, 24, 43, 45, 48, 104, 105
  • Str Râul Şoimului – bl. 25, 26, 27, 28, 46, 47, 49
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. 4A, 4B
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. 101
  • Drm Găzarului – bl. 18, 21, 22, 50
  • Str Tătuleşti – bl. 44, 98, 100A, 100B, 103
    Punct termic: 1 Oltenita Nord – 23 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Sold. Nicolae Barbu – bl. 12, 13, 15, 16
  • Str Sold. Florea Ionescu – bl. 1, 2, 3
  • Str Lunca Bârzeşti – bl. 11, 14, 17, 21
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30
  • Str Cercetătorilor – bl. 18, 19, 20, 24, 26, 29
    Punct termic: 3 Bis Zona I – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Ornamentului – bl. D7, E8 ,E9
  • Ale Râul Târgului – bl. D8, D9
  • Ale Râul Sadului – bl. A11, A12, R7
  • Str Aliorului – bl. R8
    Punct termic: 5 Zona II – 16 blocuri/imobile
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. 10-14, 16
  • Str Râul Mara – bl. E1, M2
  • Str Podarului – bl. F1, F3
  • Str Vatra Dornei – bl. A14, E2, E3, E4, E5, F2, F4, F5, M1
  • Str Târnava Mică – bl. M3
    Punct termic: 4 Lanariei – 10 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Avalanşei – bl. 1, 2, 3
  • Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 2, 3, 3TR1, 4, 5, 5A
  • Str Cuza Vodă – bl. 1A
    Punct termic: Sabaoani – 25 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Moldoviţa – bl. C5, EM5, EM6, M2D9/1A, M2D9/1B, M2D9/3, M2D9/4
  • Ale Moldoviţa – bl. A7, A8, C1, C2, C3, C4, EM3
  • Str Lt. col. Dumitru Petrescu – bl. A7
  • Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, C6, EM1, EM2, M2D9/2, Școala nr.93, Gradinița nr.199
    Punct termic: 9 Brâncoveanu – 4 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Secuilor – bl. B46
  • Str Sg. Gheorghe Tache – bl. B41, B43, B44
    Punct termic: 3 Zona I – 10 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Ornamentului – bl. E7
  • Ale Râul Sadului – bl. R22
  • Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. I13, R6, R9, R23, U3
  • Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. A14, A15, S1
    Punct termic: Dumitru Petrescu – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. 10
  • Str Tomeşti – bl. 1, 2, 12, 13, 14, 15
  • Str Democraţiei – bl. 7, 8, 9, 11
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 3, 4, 5, 6
    Punct termic: 5 Brancoveanu – 8 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Împăratul Traian – bl. B8, B9, B10, B11
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. B3, B4, B5, B7
    Punct termic: 3 Zona II – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Vatra Dornei – Scoala nr.108
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. C4A, C4B, E13, V1A, V3, V4
  • Str Dorohoi – bl. EF24, F15
  • Str Covasna – bl. E11, E15, E16, F13, F17, F18
  • Ale Covasna – bl. E14, EF23, F12, F14, F16
    Punct termic: 2 Oltenita Placare – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stoian Militaru – bl. 7B
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 6A , 7A, 11C
  • Str Alunişului – bl. 11A, 11B
  • Str Radului – bl. 8A, 10A
  • Str Dr. Anton Colorian – bl. 9A
    Punct termic: 1 Berceni Oltenita – 27 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 6, 7, 8, 13, 13bis, 23, 24
  • Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 26
  • Str Parincea – bl. 5, 14, 15
  • Str Voila – bl. 18, 19, 21, 22, Școala nr.113
  • Str Ciochina – bl. 10, 11, 12, 20, 25
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 16, 17
    Punct termic: Norilor – 4 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Maria Tănase – bl. 28, 29
  • Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 30, 30A
    Punct termic: 4 Zona I – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Slt. p.m. Dragoş Mladinovici – bl. R11, R15, R16, R17
  • Str Străduinţei – bl. A197
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. A18, I5
    Punct termic: 6 Vifornita – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. 1, 2A, 2B,
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. 86, 87
  • Str Tătuleşti – bl. 18, 20, 82, 83, 84, 85
  • Ale Călineşti – bl. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 81
    Punct termic: Posta – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. 18A, 20Bis, A15, R3, R13, II/30, II/31
  • Str Vatra Dornei – bl. A16, 18B+C
    Punct termic: 6 Zona I – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Someşul Cald – bl. D10, PE5
  • Ale Râul Sadului – bl. PE4
  • Str Aliorului – bl. A6, A7, A8, A9, A10, S2
  • Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. A17, S2
  • Ale Ciceu – bl. A113, I66
    Punct termic: 2 A Metalurgiei – 1 blocuri/imobile
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – 2A
    Punct termic: 1 Zona II – 21 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Someşul Mic – bl. E3, F4
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. R1, R2, R4, R5, R6, R14
  • Str Covasna – bl. A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, E2, E4, F1,F2, F3, F5
  • Ale Covasna – bl. E1, F1
    Punct termic: Prasilei – 25 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Sold. Dumitru Minca – bl. 23, 24, 25
  • Str Sg. Avram Petcu – Imobil nr.8
  • Str Melineşti – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12, 13, 14
  • Str Giovanni Boccaccio – bl. 5, 6, 7, 8
  • Str Frt. Niculaie Marinescu – bl. A1, A2, A3, A4
  • Str Praşilei – bl. 21, 22
  • Str Peroni – bl. 9, 10, Imobil nr.45
    Punct termic: 11 Giurgiu – 3 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. 5, 11
  • Str Petre Ţuţea – Scoala nr.109
    Punct termic: Luica – 29 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Luica – bl. M1, M2, M3, M4, M4Bis, M5, M6, IV/1A
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. M1, P4
  • Str Uioara – bl. IV/1B, IV/1C, IV/1 sc.A; M2
  • Str Ucea – bl. P3, P4, P7, P8, P9, P10, P11, P12, IV/2
  • Str Coştila – bl. P1, P2, P5, P6, P9
    Punct termic: 2 Zona II – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Someşul Mare – bl. A22, A23, E5, F7, F10
  • Ale Stupilor – bl. A21, E7, E8, E9, E10, EF22, F8, F9, F11
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. R10, R11
  • Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. C1A, R12, Grădinița Nr.149
  • Ale Covasna – bl. F6
    Punct termic: 2 Giurgiu – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Tufişului – Scoala nr.188
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. B, C, E, F, K
  • Str Şoimuş – bl. L
    Punct termic: 7 Zona I – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Someşul Cald – bl. O2
  • Str Aliorului – bl. D13
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. 35, 35A, O1
  • Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. A16
  • Ale Ciceu – bl. D11, D12, E10
    Punct termic: 1 Stoian Militaru – 6 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Padeşu – bl. 1
  • Str Pictor Ştefan Dimitrescu – bl. 2, 19
  • Str Şura Mare – bl. 1A, 1B
  • Str Cornetului – bl. 20
    Punct termic: 4 Zona II – 28 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Stupilor – bl. A8, A12, A13, Gradinita nr.175, Scoala nr.98
  • Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. C2, C3
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. VB, V5, V6, V7, V8
  • Ale Dorohoi – bl. A10, A11, A20, A24, E19, E20, E21, F20 ,F21
  • Ale Covasna – bl. A6, A7, A9, A19, E18, E25, E27, F19, F26
    Punct termic: 4 Berceni Oltenita – 41 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 65Bis, 66
  • Str Sg. maj. Dumitru Samoilă – bl. 69, 77, 88, 117, 124B, 125
  • Str Măriuca – bl. 120, 121, 122
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 83, 86, 87, 123
  • Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 63Bis, 65, 68, 70, 72, 76, 118, 119
  • Str Govora – bl. 66, 74, 78, 79, 80, 84, 89, 90
  • Str Frumuşani – bl. 63, 67
  • Str Tulnici – bl. 64, 71, 82
  • Str Cap. Gheorghe Ion – bl. 66, 73, 75, 81, 85
    Punct termic: 2 Lanariei – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Maria Tănase – bl. 13
  • Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 11, 12
  • Str Viorele – bl. 15, 17, 18, 20A, 20B, 22, 37, Scoala nr. 97
  • Cal Văcăreşti – bl. 23, 24
  • Ale Borcea – bl. 14, 16
    Punct termic: 3 Oltenita Placare – 22 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 3C, 3D, 3E, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D, 5E
  • Str Gheorghe Adamescu – bl. 4E
  • Str Pometului – Imobil nr.41
  • Str Laloşu – bl. 3A, 3B, 2E
    Punct termic: Dealul Cernei – 13 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Uioara – bl. 12Bis, 35, 36, 46
  • Ale Cetatea Veche – bl. 2Bis, 3Bis, 5, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 47
    Punct termic: Sincai – 8 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mocăncuţei – Imobil nr.12
  • Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 2, 4
  • Str Tineretului – bl 5,Z1
  • Str Trestiana – bl. 3
  • Str Constantin Rădulescu-Motru – bl. 1, 35
  • Str Cuza Vodă – bl. 37A
    Punct termic: 3 Zona V – 16 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. D17
  • Str Huedin – bl. A13, D18, D19, D20
  • Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. 10, A4
  • Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. A5, A6, A7, A8, A14, A15, A16, D16, D21
    Punct termic: Propriu 2 – 2 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 55, 56
    Punct termic: 5 Zona I – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Străduinţei – bl. O4
  • Str Aliorului – bl. E11, Gradinita 101 Dalmatieni
  • Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. O3
  • Ale Ciceu – bl. 5B, E12, E13, E14, R10
    Punct termic: 2 Oltenita Nord – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stolnici – bl. 43, 44, 45, 46
  • Str Săvineşti – bl. 37, 38A, 38B, 39, 40
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 31, 33
  • Str Vegetaţiei – bl. 32
  • Str Cercetătorilor – bl. 35, 48
    Punct termic: Uioara – 31 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Semenic – bl. 23, 24
  • Str Luica – bl. 59, 60, 61, III/6, III/7
  • Ale Gorneşti – bl. 55, 56
  • Ale Uioara – bl. 4Bis, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 58
  • Ale Izvorul Oltului – bl. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 33, 62Bis
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 30, 34-35
    Punct termic: 2 Berceni Oltenita – 26 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stânjeneilor – bl. 29, 30, 50, 54, 57, 62; Școala nr.133
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 48, 53, 57, 58
  • Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 31, 51, 55, 61
  • Str Gârniţei – bl. 49, 50, 52, 56
  • Str Voila – bl. 32, 33, 59, 60
  • Str Tulnici – bl.45, 46, 47
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 27, 28
    Punct termic: 17 Dolhasca – 11 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Sg. Gheorghe Tache – bl. 17
  • Şos Olteniţei – bl. 1, 2, 3, 13, 14, 16, Parohie
  • Str Huşi – bl. PA1, PA2
  • Str Dolhasca – Vila Serban
    Punct termic: 3 Berceni Oltenița – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Stânjeneilor – bl. 34
  • Str Gârniţei – bl. 35Bis, 36, 42
  • Str Frumuşani – bl. 37, 41, 43
  • Str Tulnici – bl. 40, 44
  • Şos Berceni – bl. 35, 38, 39
    Punct termic: Almașul Mare – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Moldoveni – bl. B19, B20
  • Str Almaşu Mic – bl. B6, B7, B8, B10, B11, B12, B17, B18, Gradinita nr.62
  • Str Almaşu Mare – bl. B2, B9, B16
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. B1, B3, B4, B13, B14
    Punct termic: 6 Brancoveanu – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Secuilor – bl. B17A
  • Str Păduroiu – bl. B22A, B23, B24, B25
  • Str Pomârla – bl. B20, B21, B22
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. B14, B15, B16, B17
  • Str Băltiţa – bl. B18 ,B19
    Punct termic: 2 Vifornita – 26 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Straja – bl. 30, 31, 32, 40, 65, 66
  • Str Spiniş – bl. 52, 53, 54
  • Str Moldoveni – bl. 55, 59, 60, 61
  • Str Almaşu Mare – bl. 51, 56, 57, 58
  • Str Argeşelu – bl. 33, 34, 35, 37, 39, 67
  • Drm Găzarului – bl. 29
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. 36, 38
    Punct termic: 8 Brancoveanu – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Secuilor – bl. B27, B29, B31
  • Str Păduroiu – bl. B30
  • Str Huşi – bl. B32, B36, B37,B35
  • Str Băltiţa – bl. B26, B28, B33, B34, B35
    Punct termic: 1 Zona IV – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Grădiştea – bl. A9, A10
  • Ale Reşiţa D – A1, A3, A4, A5, A7, A8
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. A2, A6
  • Str Uioara – bl. A11, A12, A13, A14
    Punct termic: Pieptanari – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Constantin Mănescu – bl. 6, 7, 8, Comunitatea Musulmană
  • Bld Pieptănari – bl. 5
  • Str Dârste – Imobil nr.3
  • Şos Viilor – bl. 4AB
  • Str Dumitru P. Botez – bl. Plomba 12
  • Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 2, 3A, 3B, 11
  • Str Pandele Roşca – Scoala Gimnaziala Princepesa Margareta
  • Str Nicolae Galea – bl. 10
  • Str Scarlat Otulescu – bl. 9
    Punct termic: 3 Nitu Vasile – 23 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Secuilor – bl. 21, 22
  • Ale Donea Diana Alexandra – bl.19, 32, V18, 19B
  • Str Rezonanţei – bl. 15+16
  • Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 29, 30
  • Ale Cricovul Dulce – bl. 15, 16, 17, 18, 17-18, N16, N17, N18, N19, N21, Policlinica
  • Ale Adrian Dan Urucu – bl. 20, 31, N17, Gradinița nr.227
    Punct termic: 1 Zona V – 12 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Reşiţa – bl. A18, A19
  • Str Izvorul Rece – bl. A10
  • Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. A9 ,D5, D6, D7, D23
  • Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. D3, D4
  • Str Trotuşului – bl. A17, D8
    Punct termic: 1 Zona I – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Străduinţei – bl. A3, A4, A5, D2, D3, PE1, R5
  • Ale Terasei – bl. A1, A2, D1, E1, E2, E3, PE2, PE3, R2
  • Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. I9, R19, U1

Sector 5
Punct termic: 6 Chirigiu – 1 blocuri/imobile

  • Str Progresului – bl. 5A
    Punct termic: 2 Rahova – 22 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Petre Ispirescu – bl 40, 41, 42A, 42B, 47
  • Str Bârca – bl M184, M189, M190, M194
  • Str Focşani – bl M178, M183, M193, M195, M196
  • Str Iancu Jianu – bl M176, M177, M192
  • Cal Rahovei – bl 31, 37, 43-43A, 43B, imobil Lungu Smaranda
    Punct termic: 6 Sebastian – 8 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mihail Sebastian – bl. S30, S32, S33, S34
  • Str Ileana Cosânzeana – bl. S31, S35, S36
  • Str Făt Frumos – bl. S29
    Punct termic: 3 Ferentari – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Vedea – bl. 86A, 86B, 91, 92, 93A, 114
  • Str Tutunari – bl. 87A, 87B
  • Cal Ferentari – bl. 94
  • Str Zamfir Olaru – bl. 78, 86E, 87C, 87D, 87E
  • Str Năsăud – bl. 84,130, 86D, 86C
    Punct termic: 4 Sălaj – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Sălaj – bl. 58A, 126A, 128B
  • Ale Tulcea – bl. 126B, 128
  • Cal Ferentari – bl. 125, 123, 124, 124A, 126
    Punct termic: 3 Sălaj – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Petre Păun – bl. 69D, 69C
  • Şos Sălaj – bl. 68, 69A 69B
  • Str Sg. Turturică – bl. 70A, 70B
    Punct termic: 1 Petre Ispirescu – 18 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Petre Ispirescu – bl. P1A, P6
  • Str Cobadin – bl. P14, P19A, P19
  • Str Ileana Cosânzeana – bl. P1, P2, P7, P8, P9, P10, P11
  • Str Făt Frumos – bl. P6, P12, P11A, P13, P15, P16
    Punct termic: Giurgiu Farado – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Podul Giurgiului – 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12,13
  • Str Vigoniei – 1, 8, 15
  • Şos Giurgiului – 16
    Punct termic: 5 Chirigiu – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Cal Rahovei – bl. 12, 13
  • Str Năsăud – bl. 20, 21, 23, 24, 25
    Punct termic: 2 Sălaj – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Pecineaga – bl. 46, 47A
  • Str Cartojani – bl. 53A, 55A
  • Ale Sălaj – bl. 47, 48, 49, 50, 55, 53
  • Str Dunavăţ – bl. 49C, 49D, 49E, 51A
    Punct termic: bloc 1, bloc 2 (cod PT: 50039) – 1 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Mihail Sebastian – 116 – PT propriu
    Punct termic: 2 Alexandria – 27 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Lereşti – bl D1, D2, D3, A2, 37, 38, Sc.126, Cresa Sf. Stelian
  • Str Antiaeriană – bl A1, A1Prim
  • Şos Alexandria – bl L21, L22, L23, L24, L25, L26, L27, L28, L29, M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, OD1, PC9, PC10, PC11, PC12
    Punct termic: 1 Salaj – 25 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Pricopan – 51
  • Şos Sălaj – 50A,122B,
  • Str Dunavăţ – 57,58,59,60,61A,65,60A,61
  • Str Teliţa – 52A,56,66A,120,121,116,122A,119C
  • Cal Ferentari – 117,119A,70A+B,119B,119D,117A
    Punct termic: 1 Alexandria – 10 blocuri/imobile
  • Şos Alexandria – bl L1, L2, L3,L4, L5, L6, PC1, PC2, PC7, PC6
    Punct termic: 4 Petre Ispirescu – 11 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Lacul Plopului – bl. P75
  • Str Dorneasca – bl. P78 , P58, P62, P59, P63
  • Str Novaci – bl. P78A, P60, P57, P61, P65
    Punct termic: 4 Chirigiu – 2 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Năsăud – bl. 31, 32
    Punct termic: 7 Margeanului – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Cap. Ivan Anghelache – bl. M29, M30, M31, M32, M33, M34
  • Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl. M93A, M93B
  • Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M78 scara 1, M79
  • Str Buzoeni – bl. M38, M39, M40, M41, M76, M77, M78 scara 2
  • Str Mărgeanului – bl. M35, M36, M37
    Punct termic: Vicina – 30 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Pricopan – bl. Z7, Z8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 33, 34, 35, 36
  • Ale Sălaj – bl. Z4, Z5, Z10, 15, 21, 37, 41
  • Str Malcoci – bl. 38, 39, 40
  • Ale Vicina – bl. 1, Z2, Z3, Z6, Z9
    Punct termic: Doina – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Doina – bl. 12, 17, 18
  • Str Spătaru Preda – bl. 11, 19
  • Str Sg. Constantin Muşat – bl. 16
  • Str Sg. maj. Florea Blejan – bl. 13, 14, 15
    Punct termic: 3 Rahova – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Pribeagului – bl 25
  • Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl 10C
  • Ale Rădăşeni – bl 14, 17, 19, 22, 27, imobil Dan Alexandru
  • Cal Rahovei – bl 10A, 10B, 16, 20A, 20B
    Punct termic: 9 Farado – 5 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Podul Giurgiului – 9,14
  • Str Vigoniei – 10, 10Turn, 14Turn
    Punct termic: Teiuş – 30 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Posada – bl. 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 34, Şcoala nr. 131
  • Str Teiuş – bl. 10, Şcoala generală nr. 139 ,Policlinica Teius
  • Şos Alexandria – bl. C11, 4, 5bis, 21, 21bis, 22, 26, 27, 30, imobil nr 7B
  • Ale Ghimeş – bl. 23, 24, 25,28, 29
  • Str Garoafei – bl. 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, Grădiniţa nr. 185
    Punct termic: 5 Petre Ispirescu – 7 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Conţeşti – bl. P83
  • Str Dorneasca – bl. P79, P80, Liceul Odobleja
  • Str Mihail Sebastian – bl. S4, S5
  • Str Sg. maj. Ion Nedeleanu – bl. P76
    Punct termic: 5 Margeanului – 22 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl. M88, M89, M90
  • Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M5, M16A, M83,M84, M85
  • Str Cap. Petre Mişcă – bl. M9, M13, M14, M15, M16
  • Str Bârca – bl. M6, M7, M8, M10, M86, M87
  • Str Mărgeanului – bl. M11, M11A, M12
    Punct termic: Modul Toporaşi – 1 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Toporaşi – 1
    Punct termic: 1 Giurgiu – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Verigei – bl. 1, 2, Z 3, Z5
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. A, H1, H2
  • Str Ştefan Vodă – imobil Decu Aurel
  • Str Măgurei – bl. D1
    Punct termic: 1 Rahova – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Petre Ispirescu – bl 49
  • Ale Bărbăteşti – bl 58
  • Str Sg. Gheorghe Donici – bl 65, 71, Şcoala Nr. 280
  • Str Serg. maj. Gheorghe Iorga – bl 53, 53A, 55, 55A, 59A, 59B
  • Cal Rahovei – bl 57, 57A, 57B, 59, 67
    Punct termic: 9 Margeanului – 36 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl. M162, M169, M174, M179, M185, M191
  • Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M109, M109A, M165
  • Str Bârnova – bl. M110, M 111A, M111B, M111C, M113B, M113C, M163, M164, M187
  • Str Bârca – bl. M103, M105, M106, M107, M107A, M108, M160, M161, M179A, M186, M104
  • Str Focşani – bl. M181, M182, M188
  • Str Mărgeanului – bl. M100, M101, M102
  • Str Iancu Jianu – bl. M180
    Punct termic: 3 Sebastian – 6 blocuri/imobile
  • Int Aurel Ciurea – bl. S41
  • Str Maria Cunţan – bl. S40, S42, S43, S44
  • Str Samuil Vulcan – bl. S45
    Punct termic: 6 Rahova – 26 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Constantin Lecca – bl 66E
  • Str Pictor Mihail Dan – bl 62, 67
  • Şos Sălaj – bl 34, 62A, 62B
  • Str Malcoci – bl 36, 45, 46
  • Str Vasile Dumitrescu – bl 66C
  • Str Dunavăţ – bl 63, 66D, 45A, 45B, 45C, 70A
  • Str Teliţa – bl 66A, 66B, 67A, 70, Policlinica Malcoci
  • Str Frecăţei – bl 35
  • Cal Rahovei – bl 44, 44A, 52, 66
    Punct termic: Soldat Croitoru – 29 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Pecineaga – bl.17C, 23, 24
  • Str Cap. Preda – bl. 3E, 19, 4
  • Str Cap. Ilina – bl. 3B, 3C, 14, 21, 21A, 3D
  • Str Sold. Vasile Croitoru – bl. 3, 8, 9, 9A, 9B
  • Str Sold. Ion Cândea – bl. 22, 21B
  • Str Lt. Ilie Câmpeanu – bl. 2, 18, 18A, 18B, 15, 15A
  • Str Amurgului – Sectia 19 Politie
  • Str Slt. Popa – bl. 17, 17A, 17B, 20, 23A REZILIAT 21 – Sc. 1, 2
    Punct termic: 11 Margeanului – 31 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Petre Ispirescu – bl. M137, M138, M140, M198, M198A, M199, M217, M210, M211, M212, M214, M215, M216, M213
  • Str Crăişorului – bl. M136, M143A, M143B
  • Str Cobadin – bl. M200, M201, M202, M209
  • Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M207, M208A, M2M141, M142, M197, M206,08
  • Str Iancu Jianu – bl. M204, M205, M203
    Punct termic: 6 Sălaj – 8 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Spătarul Preda – bl. 97A, 129,129A
  • Cal Ferentari – bl. 126B, 96, 97, 129B
  • Str Năsăud – bl. 95
    Punct termic: 8 Alexandria – 11 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Dobrun – bl. M67
  • Şos Alexandria – bl. L8, L9, L10, L11, PC8
  • Str Mărgeanului – bl. M68, M69, M70, M71
    Punct termic: 2 Ferentari – 22 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Vedea – bl. 82
  • Str Tutunari – bl. 76A, 76B, 76C, 76, 90, 90AI, 90AII
  • Str Prof. Dr. Alexandru Locusteanu – bl. 77A, 77B, 77C, 77D, 80
  • Cal Ferentari – bl. 75, 75A, 83, 83A
  • Str Zamfir Olaru – bl. 81C, 79
  • Cal Rahovei – bl. 72, 72A, 73, 81A, 81B
    Punct termic: 10 Margeanului – 32 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Crăişorului – bl. M134B, M135A, M135B, M135C
  • Str Sold. Mihail Ilie – bl. M122B, M123A, M123B, M123C, M127, M128, M129, M130, M131, M132, M132A
  • Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M121, M122A , M133, M134A
  • Str Bârnova – bl. M115, M116, M117, M118, M119, M120, M120A
  • Str Mărgeanului – bl. M112, M113, M114, M124, M125, M126
    Punct termic: Garoafei – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Ale Costineşti – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
  • Str Pucheni – bl. 2, 3
  • Şos Alexandria – bl. 1, 12, imobil
    Punct termic: 8 Margeanului – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Topolniţa – bl. M44, M45, M54
  • Str Dobrun – bl. M57, M58
  • Str Buzoeni – bl. M43, M46, M47, M48, M72, M73, M74
  • Str Mărgeanului – bl. M49, M50
  • Str Glicinelor – bl. M51, M52, M53, M55, M56
    Punct termic: 6 Farado – 6 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Podul Giurgiului – bl. 17, 18, Liceul Energetic
  • Str Toporaşi – bl. 15
  • Şos Giurgiului – bl. 5, 6, 7
    Punct termic: 6 Margeanului – 19 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Cap. Ivan Anghelache – bl. M21, M25, M26, M27
  • Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl. M91, M92, M94
  • Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M17, M28, M80, M81, M82
  • Str Cap. Petre Mişcă – bl. M18, M19, M20, M22
  • Str Mărgeanului – bl. M23, M23A, M24
    Punct termic: 4 Rahova – 35 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Pecineaga – bl 23A, 23B, 25, 26, 28A, 28C, 29C
  • Str Cap. Ilina – bl 11B, 13A
  • Str Vicina – bl 29, 29A, 29B, 32, 33, 37, 38
  • Str Oltina – bl 23, 27, 28, 28B
  • Str Slt. Popa – bl 13B, 13C, 15, 15A, 15B
  • Str Sg. Scarlat – bl 12
  • Cal Rahovei – bl 11, 11A, 11C, 13, 28, 26, 30, 30A, imobil Ioniţă
    Punct termic: 7 Sebastian – 20 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. S16, S17, S18, S19, S22
  • Str Mihail Sebastian – bl. S6, S7, S8, S10, S10A, S11, S12, S13, S14, S20, S21
  • Str Novaci – bl. S9, S9A, S15, S23

Sector 6

Punct termic: 5 Crivina – 30 blocuri/imobile

  • Str Olăneşti – bl. 38, 43
  • Str Fraţilor – bl. 85
  • Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 42A
  • Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 88
  • Str Porumbacu – bl. 33, 30, 35, 34, 87, 86, 31
  • Str 9 Mai – bl. 24, 36, 37, 25, 25bis
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 28, 29, 32, 38A, 39,27, 26 sc. 1
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 42, 26 sc. 2+3, 40, 41, 84, 43A
    Punct termic: 2 Crivina – 33 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Lt. Gheorghe Saidac – bl. 24, 25, 35, 20, 26, 27, 34, 33, 36, 28, 23, 12 ICEM, 12A, 29, 30
  • Str Nucşoara – bl. 31, 32, 38, 39, 40, 37
  • Str Mehadiei – bl. 4 ICEM, 1 ICEM
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 13 ICEM, 11 ICEM, 10, 9 ICEM, 6-7 ICEM, 8 ICEM, 2 ICEM, 3 ICEM, 4A ICEM, 5 ICEM
    Punct termic: 8 Crivina – 29 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nicolae Oncescu – bl. 104A, 100, 105, 101, 114, 110, 111, 112,113
  • Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 91-95, 116
  • Str Porumbacu – bl. 89
  • Str Simion Mehedinţi – bl. 98, 99, 117, 90
  • Str George Vâlsan – bl. 109, 107, 108
  • Str George Mihail Zamfirescu – bl. 102
  • Str Grigore Preoteasa – bl. 115A, 115, 97, 96, 118
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 104, 103, 24, 106, 102A
    Punct termic: 4 Crivina – 31 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Olăneşti – bl. 76A, 83
  • Str Pădureni – bl. 51, 52, 58D, 53A, 53B, 53C, 52
  • Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 78, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 77, 80, 79, 44
  • Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 81, 74
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 82, 75, 76
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 46, 48, 49, 45, 50, 47
    Punct termic: 1 Crivina – 13 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nucşoara – bl. 15A ICEM, 41, 42
  • Str Mehadiei – bl. 21, 22
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 15 ICEM, 16
  • Bld Constructorilor – bl. 20, 17, 18, 19, 20A, 44
    Punct termic: 7 Giulești – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nicolae Oncescu – Imobil N. Oncescu nr. 50, Imobil N. Oncescu nr. 52
  • Cal Giuleşti – bl. 3, 4+4ANEXA, 7, 8
  • Str Măgura Odobeşti – Imobil M. Odobești nr. 6
  • Str Haltei – Imobil Haltei nr. 25
  • Str Prunaru – bl. 9
    Punct termic: 7 Crivina – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str 9 Mai – bl. 20A, 23A, 22A, 10A, 11B
  • Cal Giuleşti – bl. 12A, 13A, 11A, 14A
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 19A, 18A, 16A, 17A, 15
    Punct termic: 9 Crivina – 25 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nicolae Filimon – bl. 15 sc. 2, 16, 17, 18
  • Str George Mihail Zamfirescu – bl. 19A, 22, 22A
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 14, 15 sc. 1, 18, 19
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 11A, 11B, 12, 13, 20, 21
    Punct termic: 1 Giulești – 3 blocuri/imobile
  • Cal Giuleşti – bl. 1, 5
  • Str George Vâlsan – bl. 2
    Punct termic: 5 Crivina – 30 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Olăneşti – bl. 38, 43
  • Str Fraţilor – bl. 85
  • Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 42A
  • Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 88
  • Str Porumbacu – bl. 33, 30, 35, 34, 87, 86, 31
  • Str 9 Mai – bl. 24, 36, 37, 25, 25bis
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 28, 29, 32, 38A, 39,27, 26 sc. 1
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 42, 26 sc. 2+3, 40, 41, 84, 43A
    Punct termic: 3 Crivina – 17 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 60, 61, 72, 70, 62, 63, 63A, 64
  • Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 69
  • Str Stoian Popescu – Imobil Str. P. Stoian nr. 4
  • Str George Vâlsan – bl. 65, 65A
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 66, 71, 67, 68, 73
    Punct termic: B Giulești – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Cal Giuleşti – bl. A, B20, B, B19, D2, E2, B21, D1, B3, C, B2, B1
  • Str Plaviei – Imobil Str. Plaviei nr. 5
    Punct termic: 2 Crivina – 33 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Lt. Gheorghe Saidac – bl. 24, 25, 35, 20, 26, 27, 34, 33, 36, 28, 23, 12 ICEM, 12A, 29, 30
  • Str Nucşoara – bl. 31, 32, 38, 39, 40, 37
  • Str Mehadiei – bl. 4 ICEM, 1 ICEM
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 13 ICEM, 11 ICEM, 10, 9 ICEM, 6-7 ICEM, 8 ICEM, 2 ICEM, 3 ICEM, 4A ICEM, 5 ICEM
    Punct termic: 8 Crivina – 29 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nicolae Oncescu – bl. 104A, 100, 105, 101, 114, 110, 111, 112,113
  • Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 91-95, 116
  • Str Porumbacu – bl. 89
  • Str Simion Mehedinţi – bl. 98, 99, 117, 90
  • Str George Vâlsan – bl. 109, 107, 108
  • Str George Mihail Zamfirescu – bl. 102
  • Str Grigore Preoteasa – bl. 115A, 115, 97, 96, 118
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 104, 103, 24, 106, 102A
    Punct termic: 10 Giulești – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Finta – bl. 1, Imobil Str. Finta nr. 4, Imobil Str. Finta nr. 5
  • Str Porumbacu – Colegiul Tehnic Carol I
  • Str Tabla Butii – Imobil Str. Tabla Butii nr. 80
  • Cal Giuleşti – bl. 6, 10, 11
    Punct termic: Prunaru – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Cal Giuleşti – bl. Z1, Z2, Z3, OD4
  • Str Prunaru – bl. 6, 7, 9, OD5,8
    Punct termic: J Giulești – 15 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Ruşeţu – bl. G15, G14, G13
  • Bld Constructorilor – bl. G19+20, H3, J3, G17+18, G16, J1, I, H1, H2, 31, 29, 21, 23, 27, 33
    Punct termic: 4 Crivina – 31 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Olăneşti – bl. 76A, 83
  • Str Pădureni – bl. 51, 52, 58D, 53A, 53B, 53C, 52
  • Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 78, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 77, 80, 79, 44
  • Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 81, 74
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 82, 75, 76
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 46, 48, 49, 45, 50, 47
    Punct termic: 1 Crivina – 13 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nucşoara – bl. 15A ICEM, 41, 42
  • Str Mehadiei – bl. 21, 22
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 15 ICEM, 16
  • Bld Constructorilor – bl. 20, 17, 18, 19, 20A, 44
    Punct termic: 7 Giulești – 9 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nicolae Oncescu – Imobil N. Oncescu nr. 50, Imobil N. Oncescu nr. 52
  • Cal Giuleşti – bl. 3, 4+4ANEXA, 7, 8
  • Str Măgura Odobeşti – Imobil M. Odobești nr. 6
  • Str Haltei – Imobil Haltei nr. 25
  • Str Prunaru – bl. 9
    Punct termic: 7 Crivina – 14 blocuri/imobile
  • Str 9 Mai – bl. 20A, 23A, 22A, 10A, 11B
  • Cal Giuleşti – bl. 12A, 13A, 11A, 14A
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 19A, 18A, 16A, 17A, 15
    Punct termic: 9 Crivina – 25 blocuri/imobile
  • Str Nicolae Filimon – bl. 15 sc. 2, 16, 17, 18
  • Str George Mihail Zamfirescu – bl. 19A, 22, 22A
  • Str Ceahlăul – bl. 14, 15 sc. 1, 18, 19
  • Cal Crângaşi – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 11A, 11B, 12, 13, 20, 21.

Vezi care e prezența la vot la alegerile parlamentare 2024 și ce candidați sunt pe listele partidelor!  

Urmărește cel mai nou VIDEO

Google News Urmărește-ne pe Google News

Ați sesizat o eroare într-un articol din Libertatea? Ne puteți scrie pe adresa de email eroare@libertatea.ro

Abonați-vă la canalul Libertatea de WhatsApp pentru a fi la curent cu ultimele informații
Parteneri
Parteneri
Parteneri
Comentează

Loghează-te în contul tău pentru a adăuga comentarii și a te alătura dialogului.

 regulile comunitatii
PE ACELAȘI SUBIECT
   
Rezultate renumărare voturi. Lasconi și Ciolacu, despărtiți acum de peste 4.000 de voturi. USR acuză nereguli. Date parțiale
Știrileprotv.ro
Rezultate renumărare voturi. Lasconi și Ciolacu, despărtiți acum de peste 4.000 de voturi. USR acuză nereguli. Date parțiale
S-a aflat! De ce s-a retras Marcel Ciolacu din cursa prezidențială, după ce s-a cerut renumărarea voturilor: „Vreau doar ca românii să afle adevărul...”
Viva.ro
S-a aflat! De ce s-a retras Marcel Ciolacu din cursa prezidențială, după ce s-a cerut renumărarea voturilor: „Vreau doar ca românii să afle adevărul...”
Fosta soție a lui CRBL, interviu în lacrimi, după divorț. Cum a reacționat fiica lor când a aflat că tati are o iubită. Dureros ce a ieșit la iveală
Libertateapentrufemei.ro
Fosta soție a lui CRBL, interviu în lacrimi, după divorț. Cum a reacționat fiica lor când a aflat că tati are o iubită. Dureros ce a ieșit la iveală
Sondaj șoc de ziua alegerilor! Câți români vor ca România să iasă din NATO și UE
FANATIK.RO
Sondaj șoc de ziua alegerilor! Câți români vor ca România să iasă din NATO și UE
Din halucinațiile lui Călin Georgescu: „Știu cel mai bănos sport din lume! România să profite și să bage banii, presupune 12 meserii”
GSP.RO
Din halucinațiile lui Călin Georgescu: „Știu cel mai bănos sport din lume! România să profite și să bage banii, presupune 12 meserii”
Elwira și Mihai Petre, imagini inedite din noua lor locuință. Cum au ales să decoreze casa
Elle.ro
Elwira și Mihai Petre, imagini inedite din noua lor locuință. Cum au ales să decoreze casa
'Un dușman nu îți face ce ne-a făcut Silviu nouă!' La 2 săptămâni de la moartea lui Silviu Prigoană, fratele lui, Daniel, a povestit detalii neștiute din trecutul familiei lor
Unica.ro
'Un dușman nu îți face ce ne-a făcut Silviu nouă!' La 2 săptămâni de la moartea lui Silviu Prigoană, fratele lui, Daniel, a povestit detalii neștiute din trecutul familiei lor
Vești proaste înainte de Crăciun. Ce se întâmplă cu carnea de porc
Financiarul.ro
Vești proaste înainte de Crăciun. Ce se întâmplă cu carnea de porc
Alegeri parlamentare 2024 live text. Prezenţa totală - 28,6% la ora 14. În 2020, la aceeaşi oră, era 16,77%. HARTĂ: topul pe judeţe
Observatornews.ro
Alegeri parlamentare 2024 live text. Prezenţa totală - 28,6% la ora 14. În 2020, la aceeaşi oră, era 16,77%. HARTĂ: topul pe judeţe
Horoscop 1 decembrie 2024. Peștii ar fi bine să își protejeze cât pot ei de bine imaginea de care se bucură la nivelul unui grup anume
HOROSCOP
Horoscop 1 decembrie 2024. Peștii ar fi bine să își protejeze cât pot ei de bine imaginea de care se bucură la nivelul unui grup anume
Parteneri

Știri mondene

Parteneri

Știri România

Parteneri
RECOMANDĂRI
TRENDING NEWS
PARTENERI
ULTIMELE ȘTIRI
   