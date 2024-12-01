Alte cauze sunt: avarii în zonele respective, manevre de echilibrare hidraulică a rețelei primare, modul termic inundat din cauza avariei APANOVA, iar problemele se vor rezolva fie în această seară, la ora 23.30, fie pe 9 decembrie, ora 23.30, pentru alte zone, informează Termoenergetica.
Lista celor 3.000 de blocuri din București care nu au apa caldă și căldură, de Ziua Națională a României:
Sector 1
Punct termic: Spitalul Elias – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Bd. Mărăşti –
Punct termic: 12 Gostat – 3 blocuri/imobile
- Soș. Ştefan cel Mare – bl.13
- Cal. Dorobanţilor – bl. 13
- Bd. Iancu de Hunedoara – bl. 12A, 12B
Punct termic: Miciurin – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Bd. Mareşal Alexandru Averescu – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Punct termic: 2 Aviatiei – 32 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Cpt. Alexandru Şerbănescu – bl. G6, 6A, 7E, 7F, 7, 7I, 7K,7M
- Str. Avionului – bl. 5C, 5E, 5E PRIM, 6B, 6C, 6D
- Str. Aviaţiei – bl. 4C, 5D, 5G, 4D, 5F,7D, 5A
- Şos. Pipera – bl. 4A, 4B, 5B
- Str. Aripilor – bl. 6E,6F
- Str. Borşa – bl. 5F, 4F, 4G, 4E, 7G, ARMONIA, 7B, 7A, 7H
Punct termic: 5 Aviației – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Cpt. Alexandru Şerbănescu – bl. 17A, 17B, 18A, 19A, 19B, 19F, 19G
- Str. Siriului – bl. 17C, 17D, 18B, 19D, 19E
Punct termic: 3 Aviației – 27 de blocuri/imobile
- Str. Căpâlna – bl. 15M, 14D+14E, 15B, 15J, 15K, 15A, 15L, 16H, 16I
- Str. Cpt. Alexandru Şerbănescu – bl. 14B, SERBĂNESCU 12-14, 14C, 16A, 16C
- Str. Avionului – bl. 16J, 15H, 15D, 15F, 15E
- Str. Aripilor – bl. 15C, STAR
- Str. Siriului – bl. 16J, 16F, 16E
- Str. Prometeu – bl. 14F, 16G, 16D
Punct termic: 6 Aviației – 20 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Nicolae G. Caramfil – bl. 21H, 21B, 21A, 21C, 22 B
- Str. G-ral Ştefan Burileanu – bl. 20A, 20C, 20B, 21E
- Str. Cpt. Alexandru Şerbănescu – bl. 20-I, 20J, 22H, 20E, 20D
- Str. Smaranda Brăescu – bl. 20H, 20F, 21 I, 21G, 22D, 21F
Sector 2
- Str. Medic Constantin Zlătescu –
- Şos. Mihai Bravu – bl. D25, D26 sc. A, D27 sc. A, B, D28, D27B
- Str. Ilarie Chendi – imob. nr. 44
- Aleea Lunguleţu – bl. V1, V2, D14, V3 sc. B
Punct termic: 1 Colentina – Socului – 20 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Doamna Ghica – bl.15
- Str. Stolnicul Vasile – bl. 28, 33, 27, 30, 18, 17Bis, 29Bis
- Str. Popa Nicolae – bl. 24, 23, 21, 22, 31, 32, 25
- Str. Răuşeni – bl. 26, 16, 17, 29, 31
Punct termic: 2 Colentina Socului – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Aleea Bistricioara – bl. 49, 43, 48, 45, 44
- Str. Stolnicul Vasile – bl. 42, Inspectoratul general pt. emigrări (bl. 13)
Punct termic: Chiristigii – 6 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Chiristigii – bl. P36A, P36B, P36, P36C
- Şos. Mihai Bravu – bl. P38, P37-P37A
Punct termic: 202 Mihai Bravu – 13 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Mieilor – bl. 223, 224
- Str. Matei Voievod – bl. 231
- Şos. Mihai Bravu – bl. 228, 220, 221, 229, 213, 222, 211, 212, 230
- Str. Orzari – bl. 210
Punct termic: 1 Dimitrov – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Bd. Ferdinand I – bl. O11, O10, O13, O12, O14, imob. nr. 118
- Str. Avrig – bl. O18, O20, O15, O16, O19, O17
Punct termic: 3 Petricani – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Doamna Ghica – bl. 2, 3, 3A SC.A
- Str Ion Berindei – bl. 1 SC. A, B, C; 1 SC. D
- Str. Luntrei – bl. 7, 8A, 8B, 10
- Str. Lăptari Tei – bl. 4; 3A SC. B
- Str. Ripiceni – bl. 11, 12, 6, 9, 5
Punct termic: A4 Basarabia – Parțial – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Bd. Basarabia – bl. E2
Punct termic: Spitalul Clinic Colentina – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Ştefan cel Mare – 1
Punct termic: SIAC-TIMB – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Luigi Galvani –
Punct termic: RATB-URAC – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Dr. Calistrat Grozovici –
Punct termic: 1 Colentina – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Str .Maşina de Pâine – bl. 2, T111, 1
- Str. Vaporul lui Assan – bl. 4
- Str. Irimicului – bl. 1, 2, 3
Punct termic: Județului – 6 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Judeţului – bl. 18, 19, 20, 17, 20 NOU
- Bd. Lacul Tei – bl. 19NOU
Punct termic: P10 Foișor – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Oborul Nou – P10
Punct termic: 1 Cheile Zănoagei – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Cristea Mateescu – bl. T4A, T6A, T4B
- Str. Petre Antonescu – bl. T3A, T3B, T3C
- Str. Grigore Ionescu – bl. T8A, T7A , T7B, T7C, T6B
- Str. Brebu – bl. T9B, T9A, T10, T11, T5
- Str. Oteşani – bl. T1, T2, T8B
Punct termic: 1 Teiul Doamnei – 27 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Nada Florilor – bl. 14, 13, 5
- Str. Petre Antonescu – bl. 11, 12, 23, 24, 26, 25
- Str. Braşoveni – bl. 15, 17, 19, 16, 18, 20, 7, 4, 3
- Str. Lăptari Tei – bl. 6
- Str. Teiul Doamnei – bl. 8, 9, 10, 21, 22, 1, 2
Punct termic: 3 Cheile Zănoagei – 8 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Berechet – bl. T31A
- Str. Inginerilor Tei – bl. T31B, T30C, T30B, T30A
- Bd. Ghica Tei – bl. T32, T33,
- Str. Oteşani – Camin C7 (Bl.T29)
Punct termic: 17-18 Petricani – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Doamna Ghica – bl. 1, 2, 3 ,4
- Str. Lăptari Tei – bl. 26, 25
- Bd. Lacul Tei – bl. 17-18
- Str. Teiul Doamnei – bl. M14, 15, 16, 24, 23, 22, 21, 20
- Int. Teiul Doamnei – bl. 19
Punct termic: Luncșoara – 13 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Deda – bl. 48B
- Şos. Ştefan cel Mare – bl. 46, 45 ,44, 43
- Str. Viitorului – bl. 49
- Str. Luncşoara – bl. 48A, 52, 54
- Str. Făinari – bl. 50, 51, 53, 55
Punct termic: 6 Doamna Ghica – 8 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Doamna Ghica – bl. 1, 2, 3, 3Bis, 4, 5, 6, 7
Punct termic: Ramuri Tei – 13 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Vidin – bl. 59, 58 Bis, 54, 57, 58, 55, 53, 56
- Str. Gheorghe Ţiţeica – bl. 54Bis, 52Bis, 56BIS
- Str. Zambilelor – bl. 62; TEI
Punct termic: 13 Lacul Tei – 11 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Grigore C. Moisil – bl. 13B, 7B, 7
- Bd. Lacul Tei – bl. 14, 15A, 18, 16, 17, 13A, imob. nr. 89-91, 77
- Str. Opanez – bl. 15B
Punct termic: 2 Teiul Doamnei – 18 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Alexandru cel Bun – bl. 35, 42
- Str. Cristea Mateescu – bl. 35, 34
- Str. Petre Antonescu – bl. 28; 29
- Str. Grigore Ionescu – bl. 43; 44
- Bd. Ghica Tei – bl. 41, 40
- Str. Teiul Doamnei – bl. 33, 32, 31, 39, 38, 37, 36, 27
- Str. Sânzieni – bl. 30
Punct termic: 7 Doamna Ghica – 3 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Sinaia – bl. 16 sc. A-B
- Str. Pâncota – bl. 14, 16 sc. 3-4-5; 15
Punct termic: Galvani Tei – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Johannes K. Kepler – bl. K/4/1; 2
- Bd. Lacul Tei – bl. 7, 8, 5, 6
- Str. Păstorului – bl. 4, 3, 4Bis
Sector 3
Punct termic: SC.4C3/2 – Module Termice – Parțial – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Liviu Rebreanu – M9
Punct termic: SC. 4C3/2 – Module Termice – Parțial – 3 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Liviu Rebreanu – M10
- Aleea Barajul Dunării – M35, Grădinița nr. 216
Punct termic: 21 Foișor – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Vlaicu Vodă – bl. C8, C9
- Str. Vlad Dracul – bl. B12, B13
- Str. Vasile Cârlova – bl. A7, A7bis
- Str. Emil Gârleanu – bl. A6, A4
- Str. Lt. col. Dumitru Papazoglu – bl. B10, C6
- Str. Anastasie Panu – bl. A12, A5, A16, B7
- Str. Alexandru Moruzzi Voievod – bl. A11, A13, B6
Punct termic: 3 Mărăşeşti – 10 blocuri/imobile
- Str. Ştefan Octavian Iosif – bl. M51, M54
- Str. Panait Cerna – bl. M53, M52
- Str. Nerva Traian – bl. M37, M36, M39, M55, M38
- Bd. Octavian Goga – bl. M42, M61
- Str Alexandru Vlahuţă – bl. M49, M50
Punct termic: 3 Unităţii – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Traian Popovici – bl. B7, B11, B10
- Şos Mihai Bravu – bl. B13, B13A, B13D, B13B, B13C
- Str Lt. Aurel Botea – bl. B5A, B5, B5D, B5B, B5C, B6, B6A, B6B, B8, B9
Punct termic: 1 Mărăşeşti – 20 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nerva Traian – bl M64
- Bld Octavian Goga – bl. M61, V53C, M62, M63
- Str Emil Gârleanu – bl. V52C, V53D, A1, F
- Str Foişorului – bl. F1C, F2C, F3C, D, E
- Str Anastasie Panu – bl. A1, A2, A3
Punct termic: 5 Călăraşi – 5 blocuri/imobile
- Str Matei Basarab – 64
- Cal Călăraşi – 59, 60, 61, 58
Punct termic: J2 Unirii – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Bld Unirii – bl. J1, J3B, J4, J2, J3A
- Pţa Alba Iulia – bl. I6, I7
Punct termic: 2 Nicolae Pascu – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str Lăcrămioarei – bl. 1-2, 6, 18, 19, 3-4, 16, 15, 17, 20, 14
- Str Fizicienilor – bl. 12-13, 11, 9-10
Punct termic: 4 Mărăşeşti – 11 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Dimitrie Anghel – bl. M59
- Str Panait Cerna – bl. M43, M57, M56, M58, M28
- Str Nerva Traian – Grădinița nr. 81
- Bld Octavian Goga – bl. M60I, M24, M26, M25, M23
Punct termic: S6 – 10 blocuri/imobile
- Bld Decebal – bl. S11, S9, S10, S7, S4, H3, S6, S5, S7, S8
Sector 4
Punct termic: Curcani – 32 blocuri/imobile
- Str Semenic – bl. 20
- Str Huedin – bl. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 11, III/21A
- Str Izvorul Oltului – bl. 4, 21, 22, III/25
- Str Lamoteşti – bl. 4, 5, 10, 11A, 11B, 12, 13, 14, 15, 62, III/21B
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 8, 9, 18, 19
- Ale Crevedia – bl. 16, 17
- Str Cetatea Veche – bl. III/4, III/5A, III/5B
Punct termic: 2 Oltenitei – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mărţişor – Scoala Gimnaziala Martisor
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5
Punct termic: 6 Berceni Oltenita – 27 blocuri/imobile
- Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 139, 140, 141, 144, 148
- Str Sg. Ion Iriceanu – bl. 152, 153, 154,155, 156
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 148Bis, 149, 151
- Str Panselelor – bl. 142, 145, 146, 150, 169, 173, Parohia Sf. Nicolae
- Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 143, 170, 171, 172
- Str Călţunaşi – bl. 147, 174, 175
Punct termic: 2 Serban Voda – 5 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mitropolitul Dosoftei – Imobil nr.6
- Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 13, 14, 15, Imobil nr.168
Punct termic: 7 Berceni Oltenita – 26 blocuri/imobile
- Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 126, 136
- Ale Sg maj Emil Holuţ – bl. 161, 162
- Str Sg. Ion Iriceanu – bl. 131, 132, 157, 158, 160
- Str Panselelor – bl. 133, 134, 134Bis, 135, 163, 164, 165
- Str Şoldanului – bl. 137, 159, 166, 167, 168
- Str Cap. Constantin Vasilescu – bl. 138
- Şos Berceni – bl. 127, 128, 129, 130
Punct termic: 4 Vifornita – 20 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Straja – bl. 69
- Str Straja – bl. 62, 62Bis, 63
- Str Argeşelu – bl. A4, A7
- Drm Găzarului – bl. A1, A2, A3, 133, 136, 138
- Ale Reşiţa A – bl. A6
- Str Reşiţa – bl. A5
- Str Izvorul Rece – bl. A8
- Ale Dolina – bl. 64, 68, 70, 134, 137
Punct termic: 2 Zona V – 22 blocuri/imobile
- Str Huedin – bl. A12
- Ale Ţebea – bl. 101, 102. 103, D10, D11A, D12, D13
- Str Izvorul Trotuşului – bl. D14, D15, D24
- Str Izvorul Rece – bl. S14 A+B
- Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. A11, D9, D22
- Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. A1, A2, A3, D1
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. M1/1, M2/3, M2/4
Punct termic: 1 Oltenita Placare – 4 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 4, 5, 6
- Str Păduroiu – B24
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – U.M.0221
Punct termic: 5 Berceni Oltenița – 25 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Sg. maj. Victor Popescu – bl. 91, 92
- Str Sg. maj. Dumitru Samoilă – bl. 93, 95, 96, 105
- Str Măriuca – bl. 109, 110, 116
- Str Frumuşani – bl. 94, 99, 100, 101, 115
- Str Şoldanului – bl. 97, 111, 112, 113, 114
- Str Cap. Gheorghe Ion – bl. 102, 103
- Şos Berceni – bl. 104, 106, 107, 108
Punct termic: 4 Oltenita Placare – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Str Alunişului – bl. 12C
- Str Împăratul Traian – bl. B1A, B12
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 12A, 12B, B1, B2
Punct termic: Huedin – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str Straja – bl. 52
- Str Moldoveni – bl. B15, B21
- Str Grădiştea – bl. 48, B5
- Str Reşiţa – bl. 49, 50, 51, Biserica Sf. Daniel
- Str Huedin – bl. A26, 34, M1/2
- Ale Huedin – bl. 2, 3, 4, 5
- Str Uioara – bl. 33
Punct termic: 2 Stoian Militaru – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stoian Militaru – bl. 17, 18
- Str Padeşu – bl. 4, 5, 9, 10, 14, 15
- Str Pictor Ştefan Dimitrescu – bl. 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
- Str Laloşu – bl. 6
Punct termic: 5 Oltenita – 10 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mărţişor – Imobil nr.1
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, G6, G7 Turn
- Str Prinosului – Imobil nr.2
Punct termic: 1 Serban Voda – 4 blocuri/imobile
- Str Simion – Imobil nr. 42
- Str G-ral Candiano Popescu – bl. 2
- Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 1, 2, 2B
Punct termic: 1 Oltenita Nord – 23 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Sold. Nicolae Barbu – bl. 12, 13, 15, 16
- Str Sold. Florea Ionescu – bl. 1, 2, 3
- Str Lunca Bârzeşti – bl. 11, 14, 17, 21
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30
- Str Cercetătorilor – bl. 18, 19, 20, 24, 26, 29
Punct termic: 4 Lanariei – 10 blocuri/imobile
- Str Avalanşei – bl. 1, 2, 3
- Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 2, 3, 3TR1, 4, 5, 5A
- Str Cuza Vodă – bl. 1A
Punct termic: 1 Berceni Oltenita – 27 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 6, 7, 8, 13, 13bis, 23, 24
- Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 26
- Str Parincea – bl. 5, 14, 15
- Str Voila – bl. 18, 19, 21, 22, Școala nr.113
- Str Ciochina – bl. 10, 11, 12, 20, 25
- Şos Berceni – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 16, 17
Punct termic: Norilor – 4 blocuri/imobile
- Str Maria Tănase – bl. 28, 29
- Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 30, 30A
Punct termic: 4 Zona I – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Slt. p.m. Dragoş Mladinovici – bl. R11, R15, R16, R17
- Str Străduinţei – bl. A197
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. A18, I5
Punct termic: 6 Vifornita – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. 1, 2A, 2B,
- Str Grădiştea – bl. 86, 87
- Str Tătuleşti – bl. 18, 20, 82, 83, 84, 85
- Ale Călineşti – bl. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 81
Punct termic: 6 Zona I – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Someşul Cald – bl. D10, PE5
- Ale Râul Sadului – bl. PE4
- Str Aliorului – bl. A6, A7, A8, A9, A10, S2
- Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. A17, S2
- Ale Ciceu – bl. A113, I66
Punct termic: 11 Giurgiu – 3 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. 5, 11
- Str Petre Ţuţea – Scoala nr.109
Punct termic: Luica – 29 blocuri/imobile
- Str Luica – bl. M1, M2, M3, M4, M4Bis, M5, M6, IV/1A
- Str Reşiţa – bl. M1, P4
- Str Uioara – bl. IV/1B, IV/1C, IV/1 sc.A; M2
- Str Ucea – bl. P3, P4, P7, P8, P9, P10, P11, P12, IV/2
- Str Coştila – bl. P1, P2, P5, P6, P9
Punct termic: 1 Stoian Militaru – 6 blocuri/imobile
- Str Padeşu – bl. 1
- Str Pictor Ştefan Dimitrescu – bl. 2, 19
- Str Şura Mare – bl. 1A, 1B
- Str Cornetului – bl. 20
Punct termic: 4 Berceni Oltenita – 41 blocuri/imobile
- Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 65Bis, 66
- Str Sg. maj. Dumitru Samoilă – bl. 69, 77, 88, 117, 124B, 125
- Str Măriuca – bl. 120, 121, 122
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 83, 86, 87, 123
- Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 63Bis, 65, 68, 70, 72, 76, 118, 119
- Str Govora – bl. 66, 74, 78, 79, 80, 84, 89, 90
- Str Frumuşani – bl. 63, 67
- Str Tulnici – bl. 64, 71, 82
- Str Cap. Gheorghe Ion – bl. 66, 73, 75, 81, 85
Punct termic: 2 Lanariei – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Str Maria Tănase – bl. 13
- Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 11, 12
- Str Viorele – bl. 15, 17, 18, 20A, 20B, 22, 37, Scoala nr. 97
- Cal Văcăreşti – bl. 23, 24
- Ale Borcea – bl. 14, 16
Punct termic: Dealul Cernei – 13 blocuri/imobile
- Str Uioara – bl. 12Bis, 35, 36, 46
- Ale Cetatea Veche – bl. 2Bis, 3Bis, 5, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 47
Punct termic: Sincai – 8 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mocăncuţei – Imobil nr.12
- Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 2, 4
- Str Tineretului – bl 5,Z1
- Str Trestiana – bl. 3
- Str Constantin Rădulescu-Motru – bl. 1, 35
- Str Cuza Vodă – bl. 37A
Punct termic: 3 Zona V – 16 blocuri/imobile
- Str Reşiţa – bl. D17
- Str Huedin – bl. A13, D18, D19, D20
- Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. 10, A4
- Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. A5, A6, A7, A8, A14, A15, A16, D16, D21
Punct termic: 2 Oltenita Nord – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stolnici – bl. 43, 44, 45, 46
- Str Săvineşti – bl. 37, 38A, 38B, 39, 40
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 31, 33
- Str Vegetaţiei – bl. 32
- Str Cercetătorilor – bl. 35, 48
Punct termic: Uioara – 31 blocuri/imobile
- Str Semenic – bl. 23, 24
- Str Luica – bl. 59, 60, 61, III/6, III/7
- Ale Gorneşti – bl. 55, 56
- Ale Uioara – bl. 4Bis, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 58
- Ale Izvorul Oltului – bl. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 33, 62Bis
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 30, 34-35
Punct termic: 2 Berceni Oltenita – 26 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stânjeneilor – bl. 29, 30, 50, 54, 57, 62; Școala nr.133
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 48, 53, 57, 58
- Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 31, 51, 55, 61
- Str Gârniţei – bl. 49, 50, 52, 56
- Str Voila – bl. 32, 33, 59, 60
- Str Tulnici – bl.45, 46, 47
- Şos Berceni – bl. 27, 28
Punct termic: 17 Dolhasca – 11 blocuri/imobile
- Str Sg. Gheorghe Tache – bl. 17
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 1, 2, 3, 13, 14, 16, Parohie
- Str Huşi – bl. PA1, PA2
- Str Dolhasca – Vila Serban
Punct termic: 3 Berceni Oltenița – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stânjeneilor – bl. 34
- Str Gârniţei – bl. 35Bis, 36, 42
- Str Frumuşani – bl. 37, 41, 43
- Str Tulnici – bl. 40, 44
- Şos Berceni – bl. 35, 38, 39
Punct termic: Almașul Mare – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Moldoveni – bl. B19, B20
- Str Almaşu Mic – bl. B6, B7, B8, B10, B11, B12, B17, B18, Gradinita nr.62
- Str Almaşu Mare – bl. B2, B9, B16
- Str Grădiştea – bl. B1, B3, B4, B13, B14
Punct termic: 2 Vifornita – 26 blocuri/imobile
- Str Straja – bl. 30, 31, 32, 40, 65, 66
- Str Spiniş – bl. 52, 53, 54
- Str Moldoveni – bl. 55, 59, 60, 61
- Str Almaşu Mare – bl. 51, 56, 57, 58
- Str Argeşelu – bl. 33, 34, 35, 37, 39, 67
- Drm Găzarului – bl. 29
- Str Reşiţa – bl. 36, 38
Punct termic: 1 Zona IV – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Grădiştea – bl. A9, A10
- Ale Reşiţa D – A1, A3, A4, A5, A7, A8
- Str Reşiţa – bl. A2, A6
- Str Uioara – bl. A11, A12, A13, A14
Punct termic: Pieptanari – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Constantin Mănescu – bl. 6, 7, 8, Comunitatea Musulmană
- Bld Pieptănari – bl. 5
- Str Dârste – Imobil nr.3
- Şos Viilor – bl. 4AB
- Str Dumitru P. Botez – bl. Plomba 12
- Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 2, 3A, 3B, 11
- Str Pandele Roşca – Scoala Gimnaziala Princepesa Margareta
- Str Nicolae Galea – bl. 10
- Str Scarlat Otulescu – bl. 9
Punct termic: 1 Zona V – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str Reşiţa – bl. A18, A19
- Str Izvorul Rece – bl. A10
- Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. A9 ,D5, D6, D7, D23
- Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. D3, D4
- Str Trotuşului – bl. A17, D8
Punct termic: 5 Metalurgiei – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. R7, II/32, II/34, II/33, R8, R9, R15
Punct termic: 12 Giurgiu – 2 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. 12, 13
Punct termic: Curcani – 32 blocuri/imobile
- Str Semenic – bl. 20
- Str Huedin – bl. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 11, III/21A
- Str Izvorul Oltului – bl. 4, 21, 22, III/25
- Str Lamoteşti – bl. 4, 5, 10, 11A, 11B, 12, 13, 14, 15, 62, III/21B
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 8, 9, 18, 19
- Ale Crevedia – bl. 16, 17
- Str Cetatea Veche – bl. III/4, III/5A, III/5B
Punct termic: Propriu 1 – 2 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 52, 53
Punct termic: Moldovita – 8 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Moldoviţa – bl. 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15
Punct termic: 2 Oltenitei – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mărţişor – Scoala Gimnaziala Martisor
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5
Punct termic: Tudor Gociu – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str Orăştie – bl. 2A, L4, M2
- Str Anghel Moldoveanu – bl. A1
- Str Perşani – bl. L2
- Str Ilie Oprea – bl. L1, L3
- Str Tudor Gociu – bl. 1, B, C, C1, C2, C3, C4, L2, L4, AGIP
Punct termic: Metalurgiei – 5 blocuri/imobile
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. OD1, 2B, 2A, M1, OD2
Punct termic: 6 Berceni Oltenita – 27 blocuri/imobile
- Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 139, 140, 141, 144, 148
- Str Sg. Ion Iriceanu – bl. 152, 153, 154,155, 156
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 148Bis, 149, 151
- Str Panselelor – bl. 142, 145, 146, 150, 169, 173, Parohia Sf. Nicolae
- Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 143, 170, 171, 172
- Str Călţunaşi – bl. 147, 174, 175
Punct termic: 4 Nitu Vasile – 16 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Secuilor – bl. 24, 35, N24, N25
- Str Secuilor – bl. 34, 23
- Str Sg. Niţu Vasile – bl. 36
- Ale Mirea Mioara Luiza – bl. N7, N20, N22, N23, 20V, 33
- Ale Donea Diana Alexandra – bl. 19
- Ale Cricovul Dulce – bl. N21, 19V
Punct termic: 1 Bis Zona I – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Slt. p.m. Dragoş Mladinovici – bl. I15
- Ale Terasei – bl. R12A, R12B
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. I2A, I2B, I2C, I1, I4, M1, M2, M5, M6, M7, M8, R13A, R13B, R14, Scoala nr.194, Gradinita nr.29
- Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. R1, R18,U1
Punct termic: 2 Nitu Vasile – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str Sg. Niţu Vasile – bl. 10, 11V, 25, 26
- Str Rezonanţei – bl. 7, 8, 12V, 13V, 14V, N26
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 27, 28
- Ale Cricovul Sărat – bl. 11, 12, 13, 14, N27
Punct termic: Urziceni – 37 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Slătioara – bl. 4, 12, 13, 15, 16, C1, C2, C3, C8, C10, C11
- Str Luica – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 106
- Str Răzăchiei – bl. 11
- Str Reşiţa – bl. 8, 9, 10, 42, 42A, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47
- Str Urziceni – bl. 14, 17. 41, C9
- Ale Călineşti – bl. C4, C5, C6, C7, C12
Punct termic: 2 Serban Voda – 5 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mitropolitul Dosoftei – Imobil nr.6
- Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 13, 14, 15, Imobil nr.168
Punct termic: 7 Berceni Oltenita – 26 blocuri/imobile
- Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 126, 136
- Ale Sg maj Emil Holuţ – bl. 161, 162
- Str Sg. Ion Iriceanu – bl. 131, 132, 157, 158, 160
- Str Panselelor – bl. 133, 134, 134Bis, 135, 163, 164, 165
- Str Şoldanului – bl. 137, 159, 166, 167, 168
- Str Cap. Constantin Vasilescu – bl. 138
- Şos Berceni – bl. 127, 128, 129, 130
Punct termic: 4 Vifornita – 20 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Straja – bl. 69
- Str Straja – bl. 62, 62Bis, 63
- Str Argeşelu – bl. A4, A7
- Drm Găzarului – bl. A1, A2, A3, 133, 136, 138
- Ale Reşiţa A – bl. A6
- Str Reşiţa – bl. A5
- Str Izvorul Rece – bl. A8
- Ale Dolina – bl. 64, 68, 70, 134, 137
Punct termic: 2 Zona V – 22 blocuri/imobile
- Str Huedin – bl. A12
- Ale Ţebea – bl. 101, 102. 103, D10, D11A, D12, D13
- Str Izvorul Trotuşului – bl. D14, D15, D24
- Str Izvorul Rece – bl. S14 A+B
- Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. A11, D9, D22
- Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. A1, A2, A3, D1
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. M1/1, M2/3, M2/4
Punct termic: 1 Oltenita Placare – 4 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 4, 5, 6
- Str Păduroiu – B24
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – U.M.0221
Punct termic: Livada Noua – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str Alunişului – bl. 1
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. 4, 9, 9T, G, N, O
- Str Ghimpaţi – bl. 3, 2, 1T, 2T, 3T, 8T
- Int Târgu Frumos – bl. 5, 6, 7, 4T
Punct termic: 5 Berceni Oltenița – 25 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Sg. maj. Victor Popescu – bl. 91, 92
- Str Sg. maj. Dumitru Samoilă – bl. 93, 95, 96, 105
- Str Măriuca – bl. 109, 110, 116
- Str Frumuşani – bl. 94, 99, 100, 101, 115
- Str Şoldanului – bl. 97, 111, 112, 113, 114
- Str Cap. Gheorghe Ion – bl. 102, 103
- Şos Berceni – bl. 104, 106, 107, 108
Punct termic: 4 Oltenita Placare – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Str Alunişului – bl. 12C
- Str Împăratul Traian – bl. B1A, B12
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 12A, 12B, B1, B2
Punct termic: Huedin – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str Straja – bl. 52
- Str Moldoveni – bl. B15, B21
- Str Grădiştea – bl. 48, B5
- Str Reşiţa – bl. 49, 50, 51, Biserica Sf. Daniel
- Str Huedin – bl. A26, 34, M1/2
- Ale Huedin – bl. 2, 3, 4, 5
- Str Uioara – bl. 33
Punct termic: 1 Nitu Vasile – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Secuilor – bl. 2, 3, 4, 5; Scoala Gimnaziala nr.96
- Str Sg. Niţu Vasile – bl. 1, 1V, 2, 3V, 4V, 5V, 6V, 8V, 9V, Complex Comercial
- Ale Mirea Mioara Luiza – bl. 6. 7, Biserica
- Ale Cricovul Sărat – bl. 8, 9, 10
Punct termic: 2 Stoian Militaru – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stoian Militaru – bl. 17, 18
- Str Padeşu – bl. 4, 5, 9, 10, 14, 15
- Str Pictor Ştefan Dimitrescu – bl. 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
- Str Laloşu – bl. 6
Punct termic: 19 Dolhasca – 4 blocuri/imobile
- Str Secuilor – bl. 18, 19, 20, B47
Punct termic: 2 Zona I – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Străduinţei – bl. R4, R20
- Ale Niculiţel – bl. D4, E4, E5, E6, P1, P2
- Str Aliorului – bl. D5, D6
- Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. I11, R3, R21, U2
Punct termic: 5 Oltenita – 10 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mărţişor – Imobil nr.1
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, G6, G7 Turn
- Str Prinosului – Imobil nr.2
Punct termic: 6 Zona II – 5 blocuri/imobile
- Str Râul Mara – bl. M4, M5, Vila Antonescu
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. M6
- Str Cimpoierilor – Sc British College,Vila Raduica
Punct termic: 1 Serban Voda – 4 blocuri/imobile
- Str Simion – Imobil nr. 42
- Str G-ral Candiano Popescu – bl. 2
- Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 1, 2, 2B
Punct termic: Spinis – 26 blocuri/imobile
- Str Spiniş – bl. 19, 24, 43, 45, 48, 104, 105
- Str Râul Şoimului – bl. 25, 26, 27, 28, 46, 47, 49
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. 4A, 4B
- Str Grădiştea – bl. 101
- Drm Găzarului – bl. 18, 21, 22, 50
- Str Tătuleşti – bl. 44, 98, 100A, 100B, 103
Punct termic: 1 Oltenita Nord – 23 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Sold. Nicolae Barbu – bl. 12, 13, 15, 16
- Str Sold. Florea Ionescu – bl. 1, 2, 3
- Str Lunca Bârzeşti – bl. 11, 14, 17, 21
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30
- Str Cercetătorilor – bl. 18, 19, 20, 24, 26, 29
Punct termic: 3 Bis Zona I – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Ornamentului – bl. D7, E8 ,E9
- Ale Râul Târgului – bl. D8, D9
- Ale Râul Sadului – bl. A11, A12, R7
- Str Aliorului – bl. R8
Punct termic: 5 Zona II – 16 blocuri/imobile
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. 10-14, 16
- Str Râul Mara – bl. E1, M2
- Str Podarului – bl. F1, F3
- Str Vatra Dornei – bl. A14, E2, E3, E4, E5, F2, F4, F5, M1
- Str Târnava Mică – bl. M3
Punct termic: 4 Lanariei – 10 blocuri/imobile
- Str Avalanşei – bl. 1, 2, 3
- Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 2, 3, 3TR1, 4, 5, 5A
- Str Cuza Vodă – bl. 1A
Punct termic: Sabaoani – 25 blocuri/imobile
- Str Moldoviţa – bl. C5, EM5, EM6, M2D9/1A, M2D9/1B, M2D9/3, M2D9/4
- Ale Moldoviţa – bl. A7, A8, C1, C2, C3, C4, EM3
- Str Lt. col. Dumitru Petrescu – bl. A7
- Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, C6, EM1, EM2, M2D9/2, Școala nr.93, Gradinița nr.199
Punct termic: 9 Brâncoveanu – 4 blocuri/imobile
- Str Secuilor – bl. B46
- Str Sg. Gheorghe Tache – bl. B41, B43, B44
Punct termic: 3 Zona I – 10 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Ornamentului – bl. E7
- Ale Râul Sadului – bl. R22
- Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. I13, R6, R9, R23, U3
- Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. A14, A15, S1
Punct termic: Dumitru Petrescu – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. 10
- Str Tomeşti – bl. 1, 2, 12, 13, 14, 15
- Str Democraţiei – bl. 7, 8, 9, 11
- Şos Berceni – bl. 3, 4, 5, 6
Punct termic: 5 Brancoveanu – 8 blocuri/imobile
- Str Împăratul Traian – bl. B8, B9, B10, B11
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. B3, B4, B5, B7
Punct termic: 3 Zona II – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Vatra Dornei – Scoala nr.108
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. C4A, C4B, E13, V1A, V3, V4
- Str Dorohoi – bl. EF24, F15
- Str Covasna – bl. E11, E15, E16, F13, F17, F18
- Ale Covasna – bl. E14, EF23, F12, F14, F16
Punct termic: 2 Oltenita Placare – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stoian Militaru – bl. 7B
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 6A , 7A, 11C
- Str Alunişului – bl. 11A, 11B
- Str Radului – bl. 8A, 10A
- Str Dr. Anton Colorian – bl. 9A
Punct termic: 1 Berceni Oltenita – 27 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 6, 7, 8, 13, 13bis, 23, 24
- Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 26
- Str Parincea – bl. 5, 14, 15
- Str Voila – bl. 18, 19, 21, 22, Școala nr.113
- Str Ciochina – bl. 10, 11, 12, 20, 25
- Şos Berceni – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 16, 17
Punct termic: Norilor – 4 blocuri/imobile
- Str Maria Tănase – bl. 28, 29
- Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 30, 30A
Punct termic: 4 Zona I – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Slt. p.m. Dragoş Mladinovici – bl. R11, R15, R16, R17
- Str Străduinţei – bl. A197
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. A18, I5
Punct termic: 6 Vifornita – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. 1, 2A, 2B,
- Str Grădiştea – bl. 86, 87
- Str Tătuleşti – bl. 18, 20, 82, 83, 84, 85
- Ale Călineşti – bl. 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 81
Punct termic: Posta – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. 18A, 20Bis, A15, R3, R13, II/30, II/31
- Str Vatra Dornei – bl. A16, 18B+C
Punct termic: 6 Zona I – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Someşul Cald – bl. D10, PE5
- Ale Râul Sadului – bl. PE4
- Str Aliorului – bl. A6, A7, A8, A9, A10, S2
- Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. A17, S2
- Ale Ciceu – bl. A113, I66
Punct termic: 2 A Metalurgiei – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – 2A
Punct termic: 1 Zona II – 21 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Someşul Mic – bl. E3, F4
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. R1, R2, R4, R5, R6, R14
- Str Covasna – bl. A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, E2, E4, F1,F2, F3, F5
- Ale Covasna – bl. E1, F1
Punct termic: Prasilei – 25 blocuri/imobile
- Str Sold. Dumitru Minca – bl. 23, 24, 25
- Str Sg. Avram Petcu – Imobil nr.8
- Str Melineşti – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12, 13, 14
- Str Giovanni Boccaccio – bl. 5, 6, 7, 8
- Str Frt. Niculaie Marinescu – bl. A1, A2, A3, A4
- Str Praşilei – bl. 21, 22
- Str Peroni – bl. 9, 10, Imobil nr.45
Punct termic: 11 Giurgiu – 3 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. 5, 11
- Str Petre Ţuţea – Scoala nr.109
Punct termic: Luica – 29 blocuri/imobile
- Str Luica – bl. M1, M2, M3, M4, M4Bis, M5, M6, IV/1A
- Str Reşiţa – bl. M1, P4
- Str Uioara – bl. IV/1B, IV/1C, IV/1 sc.A; M2
- Str Ucea – bl. P3, P4, P7, P8, P9, P10, P11, P12, IV/2
- Str Coştila – bl. P1, P2, P5, P6, P9
Punct termic: 2 Zona II – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Someşul Mare – bl. A22, A23, E5, F7, F10
- Ale Stupilor – bl. A21, E7, E8, E9, E10, EF22, F8, F9, F11
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. R10, R11
- Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. C1A, R12, Grădinița Nr.149
- Ale Covasna – bl. F6
Punct termic: 2 Giurgiu – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Str Tufişului – Scoala nr.188
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. B, C, E, F, K
- Str Şoimuş – bl. L
Punct termic: 7 Zona I – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Someşul Cald – bl. O2
- Str Aliorului – bl. D13
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. 35, 35A, O1
- Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. A16
- Ale Ciceu – bl. D11, D12, E10
Punct termic: 1 Stoian Militaru – 6 blocuri/imobile
- Str Padeşu – bl. 1
- Str Pictor Ştefan Dimitrescu – bl. 2, 19
- Str Şura Mare – bl. 1A, 1B
- Str Cornetului – bl. 20
Punct termic: 4 Zona II – 28 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Stupilor – bl. A8, A12, A13, Gradinita nr.175, Scoala nr.98
- Str Turnu Măgurele – bl. C2, C3
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. VB, V5, V6, V7, V8
- Ale Dorohoi – bl. A10, A11, A20, A24, E19, E20, E21, F20 ,F21
- Ale Covasna – bl. A6, A7, A9, A19, E18, E25, E27, F19, F26
Punct termic: 4 Berceni Oltenita – 41 blocuri/imobile
- Str Slt. Erou Gheorghe Ionescu – bl. 65Bis, 66
- Str Sg. maj. Dumitru Samoilă – bl. 69, 77, 88, 117, 124B, 125
- Str Măriuca – bl. 120, 121, 122
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 83, 86, 87, 123
- Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 63Bis, 65, 68, 70, 72, 76, 118, 119
- Str Govora – bl. 66, 74, 78, 79, 80, 84, 89, 90
- Str Frumuşani – bl. 63, 67
- Str Tulnici – bl. 64, 71, 82
- Str Cap. Gheorghe Ion – bl. 66, 73, 75, 81, 85
Punct termic: 2 Lanariei – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Str Maria Tănase – bl. 13
- Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 11, 12
- Str Viorele – bl. 15, 17, 18, 20A, 20B, 22, 37, Scoala nr. 97
- Cal Văcăreşti – bl. 23, 24
- Ale Borcea – bl. 14, 16
Punct termic: 3 Oltenita Placare – 22 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 3C, 3D, 3E, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D, 5E
- Str Gheorghe Adamescu – bl. 4E
- Str Pometului – Imobil nr.41
- Str Laloşu – bl. 3A, 3B, 2E
Punct termic: Dealul Cernei – 13 blocuri/imobile
- Str Uioara – bl. 12Bis, 35, 36, 46
- Ale Cetatea Veche – bl. 2Bis, 3Bis, 5, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 47
Punct termic: Sincai – 8 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mocăncuţei – Imobil nr.12
- Bld Gheorghe Şincai – bl. 2, 4
- Str Tineretului – bl 5,Z1
- Str Trestiana – bl. 3
- Str Constantin Rădulescu-Motru – bl. 1, 35
- Str Cuza Vodă – bl. 37A
Punct termic: 3 Zona V – 16 blocuri/imobile
- Str Reşiţa – bl. D17
- Str Huedin – bl. A13, D18, D19, D20
- Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. 10, A4
- Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. A5, A6, A7, A8, A14, A15, A16, D16, D21
Punct termic: Propriu 2 – 2 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 55, 56
Punct termic: 5 Zona I – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Str Străduinţei – bl. O4
- Str Aliorului – bl. E11, Gradinita 101 Dalmatieni
- Bld Alexandru Obregia – bl. O3
- Ale Ciceu – bl. 5B, E12, E13, E14, R10
Punct termic: 2 Oltenita Nord – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stolnici – bl. 43, 44, 45, 46
- Str Săvineşti – bl. 37, 38A, 38B, 39, 40
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 31, 33
- Str Vegetaţiei – bl. 32
- Str Cercetătorilor – bl. 35, 48
Punct termic: Uioara – 31 blocuri/imobile
- Str Semenic – bl. 23, 24
- Str Luica – bl. 59, 60, 61, III/6, III/7
- Ale Gorneşti – bl. 55, 56
- Ale Uioara – bl. 4Bis, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 58
- Ale Izvorul Oltului – bl. 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 33, 62Bis
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 30, 34-35
Punct termic: 2 Berceni Oltenita – 26 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stânjeneilor – bl. 29, 30, 50, 54, 57, 62; Școala nr.133
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 48, 53, 57, 58
- Str Anton Bacalbaşa – bl. 31, 51, 55, 61
- Str Gârniţei – bl. 49, 50, 52, 56
- Str Voila – bl. 32, 33, 59, 60
- Str Tulnici – bl.45, 46, 47
- Şos Berceni – bl. 27, 28
Punct termic: 17 Dolhasca – 11 blocuri/imobile
- Str Sg. Gheorghe Tache – bl. 17
- Şos Olteniţei – bl. 1, 2, 3, 13, 14, 16, Parohie
- Str Huşi – bl. PA1, PA2
- Str Dolhasca – Vila Serban
Punct termic: 3 Berceni Oltenița – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str Stânjeneilor – bl. 34
- Str Gârniţei – bl. 35Bis, 36, 42
- Str Frumuşani – bl. 37, 41, 43
- Str Tulnici – bl. 40, 44
- Şos Berceni – bl. 35, 38, 39
Punct termic: Almașul Mare – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Moldoveni – bl. B19, B20
- Str Almaşu Mic – bl. B6, B7, B8, B10, B11, B12, B17, B18, Gradinita nr.62
- Str Almaşu Mare – bl. B2, B9, B16
- Str Grădiştea – bl. B1, B3, B4, B13, B14
Punct termic: 6 Brancoveanu – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Secuilor – bl. B17A
- Str Păduroiu – bl. B22A, B23, B24, B25
- Str Pomârla – bl. B20, B21, B22
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. B14, B15, B16, B17
- Str Băltiţa – bl. B18 ,B19
Punct termic: 2 Vifornita – 26 blocuri/imobile
- Str Straja – bl. 30, 31, 32, 40, 65, 66
- Str Spiniş – bl. 52, 53, 54
- Str Moldoveni – bl. 55, 59, 60, 61
- Str Almaşu Mare – bl. 51, 56, 57, 58
- Str Argeşelu – bl. 33, 34, 35, 37, 39, 67
- Drm Găzarului – bl. 29
- Str Reşiţa – bl. 36, 38
Punct termic: 8 Brancoveanu – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str Secuilor – bl. B27, B29, B31
- Str Păduroiu – bl. B30
- Str Huşi – bl. B32, B36, B37,B35
- Str Băltiţa – bl. B26, B28, B33, B34, B35
Punct termic: 1 Zona IV – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Grădiştea – bl. A9, A10
- Ale Reşiţa D – A1, A3, A4, A5, A7, A8
- Str Reşiţa – bl. A2, A6
- Str Uioara – bl. A11, A12, A13, A14
Punct termic: Pieptanari – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Constantin Mănescu – bl. 6, 7, 8, Comunitatea Musulmană
- Bld Pieptănari – bl. 5
- Str Dârste – Imobil nr.3
- Şos Viilor – bl. 4AB
- Str Dumitru P. Botez – bl. Plomba 12
- Cal Şerban Vodă – bl. 2, 3A, 3B, 11
- Str Pandele Roşca – Scoala Gimnaziala Princepesa Margareta
- Str Nicolae Galea – bl. 10
- Str Scarlat Otulescu – bl. 9
Punct termic: 3 Nitu Vasile – 23 blocuri/imobile
- Str Secuilor – bl. 21, 22
- Ale Donea Diana Alexandra – bl.19, 32, V18, 19B
- Str Rezonanţei – bl. 15+16
- Bld Constantin Brâncoveanu – bl. 29, 30
- Ale Cricovul Dulce – bl. 15, 16, 17, 18, 17-18, N16, N17, N18, N19, N21, Policlinica
- Ale Adrian Dan Urucu – bl. 20, 31, N17, Gradinița nr.227
Punct termic: 1 Zona V – 12 blocuri/imobile
- Str Reşiţa – bl. A18, A19
- Str Izvorul Rece – bl. A10
- Str Izvorul Mureşului – bl. A9 ,D5, D6, D7, D23
- Str Izvorul Crişului – bl. D3, D4
- Str Trotuşului – bl. A17, D8
Punct termic: 1 Zona I – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str Străduinţei – bl. A3, A4, A5, D2, D3, PE1, R5
- Ale Terasei – bl. A1, A2, D1, E1, E2, E3, PE2, PE3, R2
- Str Emil Racoviţă – bl. I9, R19, U1
Sector 5
Punct termic: 6 Chirigiu – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Str Progresului – bl. 5A
Punct termic: 2 Rahova – 22 blocuri/imobile
- Str Petre Ispirescu – bl 40, 41, 42A, 42B, 47
- Str Bârca – bl M184, M189, M190, M194
- Str Focşani – bl M178, M183, M193, M195, M196
- Str Iancu Jianu – bl M176, M177, M192
- Cal Rahovei – bl 31, 37, 43-43A, 43B, imobil Lungu Smaranda
Punct termic: 6 Sebastian – 8 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mihail Sebastian – bl. S30, S32, S33, S34
- Str Ileana Cosânzeana – bl. S31, S35, S36
- Str Făt Frumos – bl. S29
Punct termic: 3 Ferentari – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Vedea – bl. 86A, 86B, 91, 92, 93A, 114
- Str Tutunari – bl. 87A, 87B
- Cal Ferentari – bl. 94
- Str Zamfir Olaru – bl. 78, 86E, 87C, 87D, 87E
- Str Năsăud – bl. 84,130, 86D, 86C
Punct termic: 4 Sălaj – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Sălaj – bl. 58A, 126A, 128B
- Ale Tulcea – bl. 126B, 128
- Cal Ferentari – bl. 125, 123, 124, 124A, 126
Punct termic: 3 Sălaj – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Str Petre Păun – bl. 69D, 69C
- Şos Sălaj – bl. 68, 69A 69B
- Str Sg. Turturică – bl. 70A, 70B
Punct termic: 1 Petre Ispirescu – 18 blocuri/imobile
- Str Petre Ispirescu – bl. P1A, P6
- Str Cobadin – bl. P14, P19A, P19
- Str Ileana Cosânzeana – bl. P1, P2, P7, P8, P9, P10, P11
- Str Făt Frumos – bl. P6, P12, P11A, P13, P15, P16
Punct termic: Giurgiu Farado – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Podul Giurgiului – 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12,13
- Str Vigoniei – 1, 8, 15
- Şos Giurgiului – 16
Punct termic: 5 Chirigiu – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Cal Rahovei – bl. 12, 13
- Str Năsăud – bl. 20, 21, 23, 24, 25
Punct termic: 2 Sălaj – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Pecineaga – bl. 46, 47A
- Str Cartojani – bl. 53A, 55A
- Ale Sălaj – bl. 47, 48, 49, 50, 55, 53
- Str Dunavăţ – bl. 49C, 49D, 49E, 51A
Punct termic: bloc 1, bloc 2 (cod PT: 50039) – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Str Mihail Sebastian – 116 – PT propriu
Punct termic: 2 Alexandria – 27 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Lereşti – bl D1, D2, D3, A2, 37, 38, Sc.126, Cresa Sf. Stelian
- Str Antiaeriană – bl A1, A1Prim
- Şos Alexandria – bl L21, L22, L23, L24, L25, L26, L27, L28, L29, M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, OD1, PC9, PC10, PC11, PC12
Punct termic: 1 Salaj – 25 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Pricopan – 51
- Şos Sălaj – 50A,122B,
- Str Dunavăţ – 57,58,59,60,61A,65,60A,61
- Str Teliţa – 52A,56,66A,120,121,116,122A,119C
- Cal Ferentari – 117,119A,70A+B,119B,119D,117A
Punct termic: 1 Alexandria – 10 blocuri/imobile
- Şos Alexandria – bl L1, L2, L3,L4, L5, L6, PC1, PC2, PC7, PC6
Punct termic: 4 Petre Ispirescu – 11 blocuri/imobile
- Str Lacul Plopului – bl. P75
- Str Dorneasca – bl. P78 , P58, P62, P59, P63
- Str Novaci – bl. P78A, P60, P57, P61, P65
Punct termic: 4 Chirigiu – 2 blocuri/imobile
- Str Năsăud – bl. 31, 32
Punct termic: 7 Margeanului – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Cap. Ivan Anghelache – bl. M29, M30, M31, M32, M33, M34
- Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl. M93A, M93B
- Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M78 scara 1, M79
- Str Buzoeni – bl. M38, M39, M40, M41, M76, M77, M78 scara 2
- Str Mărgeanului – bl. M35, M36, M37
Punct termic: Vicina – 30 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Pricopan – bl. Z7, Z8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 33, 34, 35, 36
- Ale Sălaj – bl. Z4, Z5, Z10, 15, 21, 37, 41
- Str Malcoci – bl. 38, 39, 40
- Ale Vicina – bl. 1, Z2, Z3, Z6, Z9
Punct termic: Doina – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Str Doina – bl. 12, 17, 18
- Str Spătaru Preda – bl. 11, 19
- Str Sg. Constantin Muşat – bl. 16
- Str Sg. maj. Florea Blejan – bl. 13, 14, 15
Punct termic: 3 Rahova – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str Pribeagului – bl 25
- Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl 10C
- Ale Rădăşeni – bl 14, 17, 19, 22, 27, imobil Dan Alexandru
- Cal Rahovei – bl 10A, 10B, 16, 20A, 20B
Punct termic: 9 Farado – 5 blocuri/imobile
- Str Podul Giurgiului – 9,14
- Str Vigoniei – 10, 10Turn, 14Turn
Punct termic: Teiuş – 30 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Posada – bl. 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 34, Şcoala nr. 131
- Str Teiuş – bl. 10, Şcoala generală nr. 139 ,Policlinica Teius
- Şos Alexandria – bl. C11, 4, 5bis, 21, 21bis, 22, 26, 27, 30, imobil nr 7B
- Ale Ghimeş – bl. 23, 24, 25,28, 29
- Str Garoafei – bl. 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, Grădiniţa nr. 185
Punct termic: 5 Petre Ispirescu – 7 blocuri/imobile
- Str Conţeşti – bl. P83
- Str Dorneasca – bl. P79, P80, Liceul Odobleja
- Str Mihail Sebastian – bl. S4, S5
- Str Sg. maj. Ion Nedeleanu – bl. P76
Punct termic: 5 Margeanului – 22 blocuri/imobile
- Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl. M88, M89, M90
- Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M5, M16A, M83,M84, M85
- Str Cap. Petre Mişcă – bl. M9, M13, M14, M15, M16
- Str Bârca – bl. M6, M7, M8, M10, M86, M87
- Str Mărgeanului – bl. M11, M11A, M12
Punct termic: Modul Toporaşi – 1 blocuri/imobile
- Str Toporaşi – 1
Punct termic: 1 Giurgiu – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Str Verigei – bl. 1, 2, Z 3, Z5
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. A, H1, H2
- Str Ştefan Vodă – imobil Decu Aurel
- Str Măgurei – bl. D1
Punct termic: 1 Rahova – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Str Petre Ispirescu – bl 49
- Ale Bărbăteşti – bl 58
- Str Sg. Gheorghe Donici – bl 65, 71, Şcoala Nr. 280
- Str Serg. maj. Gheorghe Iorga – bl 53, 53A, 55, 55A, 59A, 59B
- Cal Rahovei – bl 57, 57A, 57B, 59, 67
Punct termic: 9 Margeanului – 36 blocuri/imobile
- Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl. M162, M169, M174, M179, M185, M191
- Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M109, M109A, M165
- Str Bârnova – bl. M110, M 111A, M111B, M111C, M113B, M113C, M163, M164, M187
- Str Bârca – bl. M103, M105, M106, M107, M107A, M108, M160, M161, M179A, M186, M104
- Str Focşani – bl. M181, M182, M188
- Str Mărgeanului – bl. M100, M101, M102
- Str Iancu Jianu – bl. M180
Punct termic: 3 Sebastian – 6 blocuri/imobile
- Int Aurel Ciurea – bl. S41
- Str Maria Cunţan – bl. S40, S42, S43, S44
- Str Samuil Vulcan – bl. S45
Punct termic: 6 Rahova – 26 blocuri/imobile
- Str Constantin Lecca – bl 66E
- Str Pictor Mihail Dan – bl 62, 67
- Şos Sălaj – bl 34, 62A, 62B
- Str Malcoci – bl 36, 45, 46
- Str Vasile Dumitrescu – bl 66C
- Str Dunavăţ – bl 63, 66D, 45A, 45B, 45C, 70A
- Str Teliţa – bl 66A, 66B, 67A, 70, Policlinica Malcoci
- Str Frecăţei – bl 35
- Cal Rahovei – bl 44, 44A, 52, 66
Punct termic: Soldat Croitoru – 29 blocuri/imobile
- Str Pecineaga – bl.17C, 23, 24
- Str Cap. Preda – bl. 3E, 19, 4
- Str Cap. Ilina – bl. 3B, 3C, 14, 21, 21A, 3D
- Str Sold. Vasile Croitoru – bl. 3, 8, 9, 9A, 9B
- Str Sold. Ion Cândea – bl. 22, 21B
- Str Lt. Ilie Câmpeanu – bl. 2, 18, 18A, 18B, 15, 15A
- Str Amurgului – Sectia 19 Politie
- Str Slt. Popa – bl. 17, 17A, 17B, 20, 23A REZILIAT 21 – Sc. 1, 2
Punct termic: 11 Margeanului – 31 blocuri/imobile
- Str Petre Ispirescu – bl. M137, M138, M140, M198, M198A, M199, M217, M210, M211, M212, M214, M215, M216, M213
- Str Crăişorului – bl. M136, M143A, M143B
- Str Cobadin – bl. M200, M201, M202, M209
- Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M207, M208A, M2M141, M142, M197, M206,08
- Str Iancu Jianu – bl. M204, M205, M203
Punct termic: 6 Sălaj – 8 blocuri/imobile
- Str Spătarul Preda – bl. 97A, 129,129A
- Cal Ferentari – bl. 126B, 96, 97, 129B
- Str Năsăud – bl. 95
Punct termic: 8 Alexandria – 11 blocuri/imobile
- Str Dobrun – bl. M67
- Şos Alexandria – bl. L8, L9, L10, L11, PC8
- Str Mărgeanului – bl. M68, M69, M70, M71
Punct termic: 2 Ferentari – 22 blocuri/imobile
- Str Vedea – bl. 82
- Str Tutunari – bl. 76A, 76B, 76C, 76, 90, 90AI, 90AII
- Str Prof. Dr. Alexandru Locusteanu – bl. 77A, 77B, 77C, 77D, 80
- Cal Ferentari – bl. 75, 75A, 83, 83A
- Str Zamfir Olaru – bl. 81C, 79
- Cal Rahovei – bl. 72, 72A, 73, 81A, 81B
Punct termic: 10 Margeanului – 32 blocuri/imobile
- Str Crăişorului – bl. M134B, M135A, M135B, M135C
- Str Sold. Mihail Ilie – bl. M122B, M123A, M123B, M123C, M127, M128, M129, M130, M131, M132, M132A
- Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M121, M122A , M133, M134A
- Str Bârnova – bl. M115, M116, M117, M118, M119, M120, M120A
- Str Mărgeanului – bl. M112, M113, M114, M124, M125, M126
Punct termic: Garoafei – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Ale Costineşti – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
- Str Pucheni – bl. 2, 3
- Şos Alexandria – bl. 1, 12, imobil
Punct termic: 8 Margeanului – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Topolniţa – bl. M44, M45, M54
- Str Dobrun – bl. M57, M58
- Str Buzoeni – bl. M43, M46, M47, M48, M72, M73, M74
- Str Mărgeanului – bl. M49, M50
- Str Glicinelor – bl. M51, M52, M53, M55, M56
Punct termic: 6 Farado – 6 blocuri/imobile
- Str Podul Giurgiului – bl. 17, 18, Liceul Energetic
- Str Toporaşi – bl. 15
- Şos Giurgiului – bl. 5, 6, 7
Punct termic: 6 Margeanului – 19 blocuri/imobile
- Str Cap. Ivan Anghelache – bl. M21, M25, M26, M27
- Str Sold. Ene Modoran – bl. M91, M92, M94
- Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. M17, M28, M80, M81, M82
- Str Cap. Petre Mişcă – bl. M18, M19, M20, M22
- Str Mărgeanului – bl. M23, M23A, M24
Punct termic: 4 Rahova – 35 blocuri/imobile
- Str Pecineaga – bl 23A, 23B, 25, 26, 28A, 28C, 29C
- Str Cap. Ilina – bl 11B, 13A
- Str Vicina – bl 29, 29A, 29B, 32, 33, 37, 38
- Str Oltina – bl 23, 27, 28, 28B
- Str Slt. Popa – bl 13B, 13C, 15, 15A, 15B
- Str Sg. Scarlat – bl 12
- Cal Rahovei – bl 11, 11A, 11C, 13, 28, 26, 30, 30A, imobil Ioniţă
Punct termic: 7 Sebastian – 20 blocuri/imobile
- Str Dumbrava Nouă – bl. S16, S17, S18, S19, S22
- Str Mihail Sebastian – bl. S6, S7, S8, S10, S10A, S11, S12, S13, S14, S20, S21
- Str Novaci – bl. S9, S9A, S15, S23
Sector 6
Punct termic: 5 Crivina – 30 blocuri/imobile
- Str Olăneşti – bl. 38, 43
- Str Fraţilor – bl. 85
- Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 42A
- Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 88
- Str Porumbacu – bl. 33, 30, 35, 34, 87, 86, 31
- Str 9 Mai – bl. 24, 36, 37, 25, 25bis
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 28, 29, 32, 38A, 39,27, 26 sc. 1
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 42, 26 sc. 2+3, 40, 41, 84, 43A
Punct termic: 2 Crivina – 33 blocuri/imobile
- Str Lt. Gheorghe Saidac – bl. 24, 25, 35, 20, 26, 27, 34, 33, 36, 28, 23, 12 ICEM, 12A, 29, 30
- Str Nucşoara – bl. 31, 32, 38, 39, 40, 37
- Str Mehadiei – bl. 4 ICEM, 1 ICEM
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 13 ICEM, 11 ICEM, 10, 9 ICEM, 6-7 ICEM, 8 ICEM, 2 ICEM, 3 ICEM, 4A ICEM, 5 ICEM
Punct termic: 8 Crivina – 29 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nicolae Oncescu – bl. 104A, 100, 105, 101, 114, 110, 111, 112,113
- Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 91-95, 116
- Str Porumbacu – bl. 89
- Str Simion Mehedinţi – bl. 98, 99, 117, 90
- Str George Vâlsan – bl. 109, 107, 108
- Str George Mihail Zamfirescu – bl. 102
- Str Grigore Preoteasa – bl. 115A, 115, 97, 96, 118
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 104, 103, 24, 106, 102A
Punct termic: 4 Crivina – 31 blocuri/imobile
- Str Olăneşti – bl. 76A, 83
- Str Pădureni – bl. 51, 52, 58D, 53A, 53B, 53C, 52
- Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 78, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 77, 80, 79, 44
- Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 81, 74
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 82, 75, 76
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 46, 48, 49, 45, 50, 47
Punct termic: 1 Crivina – 13 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nucşoara – bl. 15A ICEM, 41, 42
- Str Mehadiei – bl. 21, 22
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 15 ICEM, 16
- Bld Constructorilor – bl. 20, 17, 18, 19, 20A, 44
Punct termic: 7 Giulești – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nicolae Oncescu – Imobil N. Oncescu nr. 50, Imobil N. Oncescu nr. 52
- Cal Giuleşti – bl. 3, 4+4ANEXA, 7, 8
- Str Măgura Odobeşti – Imobil M. Odobești nr. 6
- Str Haltei – Imobil Haltei nr. 25
- Str Prunaru – bl. 9
Punct termic: 7 Crivina – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str 9 Mai – bl. 20A, 23A, 22A, 10A, 11B
- Cal Giuleşti – bl. 12A, 13A, 11A, 14A
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 19A, 18A, 16A, 17A, 15
Punct termic: 9 Crivina – 25 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nicolae Filimon – bl. 15 sc. 2, 16, 17, 18
- Str George Mihail Zamfirescu – bl. 19A, 22, 22A
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 14, 15 sc. 1, 18, 19
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 11A, 11B, 12, 13, 20, 21
Punct termic: 1 Giulești – 3 blocuri/imobile
- Cal Giuleşti – bl. 1, 5
- Str George Vâlsan – bl. 2
Punct termic: 5 Crivina – 30 blocuri/imobile
- Str Olăneşti – bl. 38, 43
- Str Fraţilor – bl. 85
- Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 42A
- Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 88
- Str Porumbacu – bl. 33, 30, 35, 34, 87, 86, 31
- Str 9 Mai – bl. 24, 36, 37, 25, 25bis
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 28, 29, 32, 38A, 39,27, 26 sc. 1
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 42, 26 sc. 2+3, 40, 41, 84, 43A
Punct termic: 3 Crivina – 17 blocuri/imobile
- Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 60, 61, 72, 70, 62, 63, 63A, 64
- Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 69
- Str Stoian Popescu – Imobil Str. P. Stoian nr. 4
- Str George Vâlsan – bl. 65, 65A
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 66, 71, 67, 68, 73
Punct termic: B Giulești – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Cal Giuleşti – bl. A, B20, B, B19, D2, E2, B21, D1, B3, C, B2, B1
- Str Plaviei – Imobil Str. Plaviei nr. 5
Punct termic: 2 Crivina – 33 blocuri/imobile
- Str Lt. Gheorghe Saidac – bl. 24, 25, 35, 20, 26, 27, 34, 33, 36, 28, 23, 12 ICEM, 12A, 29, 30
- Str Nucşoara – bl. 31, 32, 38, 39, 40, 37
- Str Mehadiei – bl. 4 ICEM, 1 ICEM
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 13 ICEM, 11 ICEM, 10, 9 ICEM, 6-7 ICEM, 8 ICEM, 2 ICEM, 3 ICEM, 4A ICEM, 5 ICEM
Punct termic: 8 Crivina – 29 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nicolae Oncescu – bl. 104A, 100, 105, 101, 114, 110, 111, 112,113
- Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 91-95, 116
- Str Porumbacu – bl. 89
- Str Simion Mehedinţi – bl. 98, 99, 117, 90
- Str George Vâlsan – bl. 109, 107, 108
- Str George Mihail Zamfirescu – bl. 102
- Str Grigore Preoteasa – bl. 115A, 115, 97, 96, 118
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 104, 103, 24, 106, 102A
Punct termic: 10 Giulești – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Str Finta – bl. 1, Imobil Str. Finta nr. 4, Imobil Str. Finta nr. 5
- Str Porumbacu – Colegiul Tehnic Carol I
- Str Tabla Butii – Imobil Str. Tabla Butii nr. 80
- Cal Giuleşti – bl. 6, 10, 11
Punct termic: Prunaru – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Cal Giuleşti – bl. Z1, Z2, Z3, OD4
- Str Prunaru – bl. 6, 7, 9, OD5,8
Punct termic: J Giulești – 15 blocuri/imobile
- Str Ruşeţu – bl. G15, G14, G13
- Bld Constructorilor – bl. G19+20, H3, J3, G17+18, G16, J1, I, H1, H2, 31, 29, 21, 23, 27, 33
Punct termic: 4 Crivina – 31 blocuri/imobile
- Str Olăneşti – bl. 76A, 83
- Str Pădureni – bl. 51, 52, 58D, 53A, 53B, 53C, 52
- Str Vintilă Mihăilescu – bl. 78, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 77, 80, 79, 44
- Str Zboina Neagră – bl. 81, 74
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 82, 75, 76
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 46, 48, 49, 45, 50, 47
Punct termic: 1 Crivina – 13 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nucşoara – bl. 15A ICEM, 41, 42
- Str Mehadiei – bl. 21, 22
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 15 ICEM, 16
- Bld Constructorilor – bl. 20, 17, 18, 19, 20A, 44
Punct termic: 7 Giulești – 9 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nicolae Oncescu – Imobil N. Oncescu nr. 50, Imobil N. Oncescu nr. 52
- Cal Giuleşti – bl. 3, 4+4ANEXA, 7, 8
- Str Măgura Odobeşti – Imobil M. Odobești nr. 6
- Str Haltei – Imobil Haltei nr. 25
- Str Prunaru – bl. 9
Punct termic: 7 Crivina – 14 blocuri/imobile
- Str 9 Mai – bl. 20A, 23A, 22A, 10A, 11B
- Cal Giuleşti – bl. 12A, 13A, 11A, 14A
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 19A, 18A, 16A, 17A, 15
Punct termic: 9 Crivina – 25 blocuri/imobile
- Str Nicolae Filimon – bl. 15 sc. 2, 16, 17, 18
- Str George Mihail Zamfirescu – bl. 19A, 22, 22A
- Str Ceahlăul – bl. 14, 15 sc. 1, 18, 19
- Cal Crângaşi – bl. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 11A, 11B, 12, 13, 20, 21.
Vezi care e prezența la vot la alegerile parlamentare 2024 și ce candidați sunt pe listele partidelor!
Ați sesizat o eroare într-un articol din Libertatea? Ne puteți scrie pe adresa de email eroare@libertatea.ro