epaselect epa10323833 Yana (R), with her children Timur and Nicol, waits in an evacuation train before departing to Kyiv, at the railway station in Kherson, southern Ukraine, 23 November 2022. Yana with her children spent the whole time in Kherson during the Russian occupation. Russian troops for the past few days intensified the shelling of Kherson. Lack of electricity and running water in the town during the winter season has forced many locals to leave Kherson. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY