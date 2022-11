German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a session of the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, 23 November 2022. The federal budget for the coming year is in place - and with it the return to the debt brake, which has been suspended for years. This was the outcome of the final deliberations of the Budget Committee. The federal budget for 2023 now provides for spending of around 476.3 billion euros. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER