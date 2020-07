epa08542118 A man with a protective face mask crosses the empty streets of Lleida, Catalonia, Spain, 12 July 2020. Catalonian regional government has decretated that Lleida and another seven villages of the region of Segria will be since this midnight a partial house confined due to the outbreaks of the coronavirus cases. Lleida has been put on a lockdown as Catalonia announce 816 new cases of coronavirus on 12 July. EPA-EFE/RAMON GABRIEL