epaselect epa07774325 A view of Spanish humanitarian ship Open Arms, with 147 migrants on board, in the immediate vicinity of Lampedusa, southern Italy, 15 August 2019. Several patrol boats of the Italian finance guard and the harbor master's office are monitoring the movements of the Spanish NGO boat that headed towards the island of Pelagie, escorted by two military ships, after the Lazio Regional Administrative Court accepted its appeal, suspending the ban on entry into Italian waters ordered by Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. EPA-EFE/ELIO DESIDERIO