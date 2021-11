epa08669890 A girl studies on a smartphone at the Shahdara drain slum area on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 12 September 2020 (issued on 15 September 2020). The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the education system with scores of children from poor areas and remote regions across India moving to online schooling or dropping out. The change to online schooling proved beneficial only for a limited number of children, mostly in towns, cities and urban areas. The vast majority - comprising millions of children from underprivileged families - have been struggling to continue their education due to their limited access to technology. Most of the poor households were left facing India's great digital divide. Girls who are expected to do household work as priority have also been struggling to carry on with online classes during the morning time. Regional governments have tried to address the problem by donating devices and conducting lessons on television channels. TV sets have been put up at village community centres in some southern states such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu. According to official data from 2018, internet is available to only 15 percent of rural households which constitute two-thirds of India?s population of 1.3 billion people. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI