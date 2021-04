epa08920027 A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the vaccination center at the Metropolis-Halle events center on the first day the center began operation during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Potsdam, Germany, 05 January 2021. Vaccination centers are beginning operation this week in several German states with others to follow in coming weeks. EPA-EFE/Sean Gallup / POOL