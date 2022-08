Sheila OĂ•Leary was sentenced to life in prison for the starving death of her 18 month old child. She was also sentenced to two 30 year sentences for aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child and five years in prison for other charges. All sentences will run concurrently. Oleary2945,Image: 717658999, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no