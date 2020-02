BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2020 Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows cargo ships at a wharf of Wenfeng port in the China (Hebei) Pilot Free Trade Zone Caofeidian area in north China's Hebei Province. China's economy grew 6.1 percent year on year in 2019, within the government's annual target of 6 to 6.5 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday..TO GO WITH XINHUA HEADLINES OF JAN. 17, 2020. (Credit Image: © Yang Shiyao/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)