United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and Chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley (R) attend a press conference at the end of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group as part of a NATO Council of Defense Ministers at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 February 2023. Defense Ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries gather in Brussels from 14 to 15 February. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ