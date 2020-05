epa08420873 A resident, wearing a face mask picturing a black ribbon and the national flag, attends a protest against the central government for its COVID-19 crisis management in downtown Madrid, Spain, 13 May 2020 (issued 14 May 2020). Several dozen people attended the rally despite the fact that no gatherings are allowed to avoid the spreading of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ