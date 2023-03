epa10533779 Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) gestures while speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), during their meeting in Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 20 March 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit, which will last from March 20 to 22, according to Russian and Chinese state agencies. Xi Jinping visits Russia on improving joint partnership and developing key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation. EPA-EFE/SERGEI KARPUHIN / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT