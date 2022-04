epa09881333 Armed Ukrainian servicemen stand on a shelled street on the outskirt of Chernihiv city, Ukraine, 09 April 2022. Some cities and villages had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces and now people try to restore normal life there. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO