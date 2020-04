epa08371902 An ambulance crew wear PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as they deal with a patient at Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, 19 April 2020. Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is experiencing a shortage of PPE due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL