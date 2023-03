epa06010699 Ariana Grande on stage during her One Love Manchester concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, Britain, 4 June 2017. Grande returns to Manchester for an all-star concert as tribute to the victims of a suicide bombing attack during her previous concert at the Manchester Arena on late 22 May, that resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people and the serious injuries of dozens of others. EPA/NIGEL RODDIS