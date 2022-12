A handout photo made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of fugitive Michael James Pratt, from New Zealand. Pratt, 40, one of ten FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, was arrested by Spanish National Police as he was using a false identity at a hotel in Madrid, Spain, last 21 December, Spanish National Police reported on 23 December 2022. Pratt had been condemned to life imprisonment for several charges including production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and by force, fraud and coercion, among others. EPA-EFE/FBI HANDOUT IMAGE TO BE USED ONLY IN RELATION TO THE STATED EVENT (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES