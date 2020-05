epa08390152 South African women receive a hot meal in the informal settlement of Masincedane which is a beneficiary of the 9 Miles Project and Hope Southern Africa (HOSA) COVID-19 feeding scheme in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 April 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion Rand (24.7 billion euro) economic relief package aimed at helping some of the poorest citizens amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The 9 Miles Project in partnership with HOSA feeds over 1,500 people from vulnerable coastal communities across Cape Town. Now with extreme lockdown measures in place, food security is a major issue in the country. South Africa is on a total lockdown until the end of April when it will move to a slightly less restricted level 4 lockdown part of a government risk adjusted strategy to try stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA