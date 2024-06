BEIJING, June 4, 2024 -- This stitched panoramic image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on June 4, 2024, which was taken with the panoramic camera on the lander of Chang'e-6 probe, shows a view of the lunar surface. The ascender of China's Chang'e-6 probe lifted off from lunar surface on Tuesday morning, carrying samples collected from the moon's far side, an unprecedented feat in human lunar exploration history. The ascender has entered a preset orbit around the moon, said the China National Space Administration (CNSA).,Image: 878716468, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no