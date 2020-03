epaselect epa06529517 An Afghan soldier stands in a junkyard of Soviet-era tanks on the 29th anniversary of Soviet-Afghan War, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 15 February 2018. Between 25 December 1979 and 15 February 1989, a total of 620,000 Soviet Union soldiers and other security personnel served in Afghanistan. Fatal casualties came to 14,453. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ