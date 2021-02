epaselect epa08428489 Soldiers of the Italian 7th CBRN Defense Regiment 'Cremona' are deployed to sanitized the San Francesco D'Assisi Cathedral, in Civitavecchia, near Rome, Italy, 17 May 2020. The 'Cremona' regiment is a specialized unit of the the Italian Army to fight CBRN (Chemistry, Bacterial, Radiological, Nuclear) hazards. The unit was the first and only deployed in Bergamo and Brescia to sanitize hospital facilities in cooperation with Russians soldiers to respond to the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI