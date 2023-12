December 11, 2023: Lawyers for ALEXEY NAVALNY said Monday they have lost contact with the jailed Russian opposition leader, who was believed to be imprisoned in a penal colony about 150 miles east of Moscow, and his whereabouts are unknown. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: February 2, 2021, Moscow, Russia: Opposition activist Alexei Navalny appears at Moscow City Court. (Credit Image: ..? Moscow City Court Press Service/TASS via ZUMA Press)