epa09336024 Policemen enter the detachment where the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise are being held, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 10 July 2021. The Haitian President was assassinated at his residence on 07 July, after which the Haitian Police captured 18 Colombians in Port-au-Prince, of which at least 13 are military personnel retired from the Army between 2018 and 2020, for their alleged participation in the assassination. Two others were killed in a confrontation with the police. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria