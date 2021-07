epa08295193 Empty street next to the Sagrada Familia Basilica (L, background) in Barcelona, Spain, 15 March 2020, a day after the Spanish Government established the restrictions of the alarm status declared 13 March 2020 in an attempt to stop the COVID-19 spread. The Spanish Government declared the alarm status in the whole country establishing restrictions to citizens' movements in public spaces. People will be only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, return home, go to supermarkets to buy basic commodities, pharmacies or attend doctor appointment or emergencies. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA