epa03518054 (03/20) Youths draw and play at a Roma camp east of Paris, France, 24 October 2012. The Roma camp that was created about eight months ago hosts four families. It is composed with a dozen of makeshift shelter housing. France's new Socialist government since coming into power in 2012 has been breaking up illegal Roma camps and deporting their inhabitants back to Eastern Europe. An estimated 15,000 foreign Roma were living in illegal camps across France in the summer of 2012. Coming mainly from Bulgaria and Romania, the Roma people have the right to enter France without a visa but, under special rules, they must have work or residency permits if they wish to stay in the country longer than three months. EPA/YOAN VALAT PLEASE REFER TO ADVISORY NOTICE (epa03518051) FOR FULL FEATURE TEXT