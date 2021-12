Christmas shoppers in Oxford Street, London on the second day of compulsory face masks in shops and public transport after a new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, was detected in England last week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that face masks must now be warn again in shops, train stations and all travellers arriving in to England must take a PCR test and self-isolate. 2nd day of complsury face masks on public transport and shops, London, UK - 01 Dec 2021,Image: 645823024, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia