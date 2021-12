epa09649364 Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, 19 December 2021. The Israeli government is expected to discuss adding more destinations, including the US and Canada, to the Israeli 'red list' of countries where Israelis are banned from visiting in an aim to control the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL