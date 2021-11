epa08431441 A medical worker wearing a protective face mask makes beds at the Jaffestrasse Corona Treatment Center during the coronavirus crisis in Berlin, Germany, on 19 May 2020. The center is a temporary hospital built in Hall 26 of the Berlin Messe trade fair grounds for treating Covid-19 cases should the capacity of local hospitals be exceeded. So far the city of Berlin's hospitals have not been overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases and use of the temporary hospital, with its 488 bed capacity, has not been necessary. EPA-EFE/SEAN GALLUP / POOL