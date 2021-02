epa000266716 One of the winners of the 2004 Aachen Peace Prize, Turkish lawyer Eren Keskin, with her award document in Aachen, Germany, Wednesday 1 September 2004. Keskin received the award along with Ella Poljakova and Eena Filanova who are members of the Russian civil rights organisation 'Soldiers' Mothers of St. Petersburg'. Keskin is a member of the human rights association IHD (Insan Haklari Dernegi) which helps female rape victims. The Aachen Peace Prize, which has been awarded for 16 years, goes to people who promote understanding and communication between different people and break down prejudices and enemy concepts. The awards are endowed with 1,000 euros each. EPA/Rolf Vennenbernd