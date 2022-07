epa08047505 Art patrons take a picture with Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan piece's 'Comedian' (a banana duct taped to the wall) during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, USA, 05 December 2019. Art Basel represents over 250 art galleries onsite at the Miami Beach Convention Center and is considered one of the world's largest art festivals with art events throughout the city. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE