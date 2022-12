epa10368923 A still image obtained from a social media video shows the AquaDom aquarium after it burst, in Berlin, Germany, 16 December 2022. A 14-meter aquarium has burst at a hotel in downtown Berlin, injuring two people, German rescue services said. The home to around 1,500 exotic fish spilled one million liters of water and flooded a major road in the Mitte district, emergency services said. EPA-EFE/IVA YUDINSKI HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES