O familie care l-a ascuns pe Edward Snowden în Hong Kong a primit azil în Canada

epa05809699 Sri Lankan asylum seekers Kellapatha Supun Thilina (R), 32, Paththini Kuttige Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis (L), 33, their daughter Kellapatha Sethumdi Thilanya Kellapatha, 5, and their 10 month-old son Kellapatha Suvasthaki Vithika Dinath pose for a photo after a press conference at the legislature in Hong Kong, China, 23 February 2017. Hong Kong pan-democrat legislators, Charles Mok and James To Kun-sun, and lawyer Robert Tibbo urged on the police to investigate claims that Sri Lankan Police Criminal Investigation Department officers were in Hong Kong looking for the asylum seekers from Sri Lanka who sheltered US whistle-blower Edward Snowden in 2013, the role of the refugees who sheltered Snowden for about two weeks was reported in September 2016. Snowden was reportedly sheltered in Hong Kong in 2013 by Sri Lankan asylum seekers Kellapatha Supun Thilina's family and Ajith Pushpakumara, and was also helped by Filipino asylum seeker Vanessa Mea. EPA/JEROME FAVRE