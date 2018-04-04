I like to respond to all questions I get but the one I struggle with most is 'how can I stop falling off the wagon?' If someone had a definitive answer to this, they'd be the richest person on earth. I actually don't think it's possible to not fall off the wagon, it's human nature and if we come to accept that it's part of the journey then we won't spend so much time beating ourselves up over it and most likely move on from it sooner. We don't expect perfection anywhere else in our lives so why expect it from our fitness journey? Motivation is one of those things you need to find within you and even when you have it and feel it strongly it can disappear within days. This is normal… ride out those days but do whatever it takes to remind yourself why you want to change so badly and never lose sight of your goals. For me, comparing pics is the best reminder of how far I've come and it motivates me to continue. All that matters is my starting point and where I am today. The days I spent standing at the fridge or pantry bingeing may have slowed down my progress but they don't even matter now. Yep… I had a fair few of those days. Some of you might remember my crumpet binges where I would toast a crumpet, smother it with butter and honey, scoff it down and move on to the next and keep going until I finished the whole packet. This happened more times than I admitted to at the time but I moved on from it. The crumpets no longer get to come home with me from the supermarket though! ? Point is, we all screw up from time to time but it's getting hung up on it that plays with our minds and prevents us from moving on quickly. My advice if you screw up is… let it go… quick smart! Don't try and counteract it with exercise as this gives you a bad relationship with food. Just look forward and continue on with your plan as if it never happened. ? . Wearing @publicmyth crop and leggings. ?

