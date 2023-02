The Sierra de Andújar opens to the conservation of bison with specimens coming from Poland, February 11, 2023 in Jaén (Andalusia, Spain). The Sierra de Andújar (Jaén) has opened up to the conservation of the European bison. It has done so through a project launched with 18 specimens from Poland that arrived in November 2020 and have acclimatized to the terrain to such an extent that the adaptation period is already considered to be concluded and the area is looking to next spring with the hope of closing the circle and achieving the reproduction of this species that roams freely over more than 1,000 hectares of enclosed land. 12 FEBRUARY 2023 02/12/2023,Image: 755516119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no