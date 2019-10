epa07936369 Protesters wave Lebanese flags and shout anti-government slogans during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 20 October 2019. Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Lebanon for a fourth day of protests that sparked after proposed taxes with the 2020 budget, especially an unexpected government plan to impose a fee of 0.20 cents a day for using WhatsApp calls. The government said the plan will not come into effect and Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave political parties 72 hours to agree on a solution to the country's crisis. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH