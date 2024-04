ANTALYA, TURKIYE - APRIL 12: Rescue teams, fire brigade, police, medical team conduct rescue operation after it was reported that 1 person died and 7 are injured as a result of the cable car cabin falling in Konyaalti district of Antalya, Turkiye on April 12, 2024. The cabin fell unexpectedly, and the exact cause is yet to be determined. Hatice Ozdemir Tosun / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 864338886, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no