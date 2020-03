epa08322449 Security forces set up a checkpoint on a road in Cairo, Egypt, 25 March 2020. Egyptian authorities have imposed a two-week-long curfew, starting on 25 March, during which all public transportation in the city is suspended in an attempt to slow down the spread of the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. There have been at least 402 confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in Egypt and 20 deaths so far. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI