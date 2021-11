Germania, a doua țară UE care ar putea obliga populația să se vaccineze anti-COVID. Viitorul cancelar susține măsura

People wait in line in front of a Covid-19 vaccination center in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on November 30, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Germany's incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz on November 30, 2021 signalled his backing for mandatory coronavirus jabs, a party source told AFP, as the country struggles to contain a fierce fourth wave of the pandemic.,Image: 645619767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia