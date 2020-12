epa08884266 A family with school-age children watches the speech by Prime Minister Mark Rutte about tightening the corona rules that was broadcast on television, in Nootdorp, The Netherland, 14 december 2020. It was the second time this year that the Prime Minister gave a speech about the corona crisis from the Torentje. The cabinet has decided to introduce a strict lockdown to put an end to the sharp increase in the number of new corona infections. Most shops, all schools and other institutions such as theaters and museums have to close their doors for at least a month. EPA-EFE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT