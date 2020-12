December 6, 2020, Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Palestinian doctors wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) care of patients infected with Coronavirus, in the isolation department at al-Aqsa hospital, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on December 6, 2020. A new department for Coronavirus patients was opened at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, after the number of cases increased in the Gaza Strip and the sections did not expand to receive more cases (Credit Image: © Ashraf Amra/APA Images via ZUMA Wire)