DERNA, LIBYA - SEPTEMBER 16: People who lost their lives in floods, are buried in mass graves as the search and rescue operations continue in Derna, Libya on September 16, 2023. At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing due to last weekend’s floods in eastern Libya, according to official figures. Torrential rains and floods from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al-Bayda, and Al-Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna. Hamza Al Ahmar / Anadolu Agency / Profimedia Images