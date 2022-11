Pană de curent lângă Washington, după ce un avion s-a prăbușit peste liniile electrice. Două persoane, blocate în aeronavă

GAITHERSBURG, MD - NOVEMBER 27: View of a crashed small plane trapped 100 feet above ground with two people aboard causing widespread power outages in the surrounding area. The plane departed White Plains, NY en route to Montgomery County Airpark. Gaithersburg, Maryland November 27, 2022.,Image: 740586877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no